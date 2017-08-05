News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The 7th Annual RICE Awards Announces Nominees for 2017
These citizens have created organizations that serve metro Atlanta. RICE Award nominees are innovative and charitable visionaries who recognize the importance of their presence and contribution to the greater Atlanta community and beyond. Nominees were selected by a panel of industry professionals, community leaders and everyday citizens. Each category is about a community leader who has used their position to develop or implement programs that have changed the face of our communities. The nominees are leaders who have used their position to develop and implement programs that have changed the face of our communities and helped people in innumerable ways.
The 7th Annual RICE Awards will take place on Saturday, September 23rd, 2017 6PM (Red Carpet 4pm) at ATLANTA CITY HALL, 55 Trinity Ave., Atlanta, GA 30303. VIP Tickets are $75 and includes a plated dinner. Regular tickets are $50, tickets can be purchased via the website www.TheRiceAwards.com.
The Nominees Are….
1. BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
* Walter Jordan, DWRC Group
* Ann Cramer, Cox Curry
* Doreen Neville, Regions Bank
* Greg Cole, Nancy Pizza East Point
* Paula Dezzutti, CEO, Local Choice Spirits
* Charles Kuck, Kuck Immigration Partners LLC
* Rodney Bullard, Chic-fil-a Foundation
2. ENTERTAINMENT
* Michael "Killer Mike" Render
* Monei Sutton, LIFE
* Janet Jackson, Boss Chicks Atlanta
* Konata Nicholson, Hip Hop Gives Back Foundation
* Alex Gileon, AG Entertainment
* Mrs. Dale Gordan, Taste of Atlanta
* Jill Roberts, Soccer In The Streets
3. NON-PROFIT OF THE YEAR
* Christina Rogers, Elite Sisterhood
* David Morris, LEAF
* Raioni Madison-Jones, 3D Girls Inc.
* Bee Nguyen, Athena's Warehouse
* Gary L. Davis Sr., Next Level Boys Academy, Inc.
* Emmaus House - Atlanta
* Karrianna Turner, Twenty 20 Something Inc.
4. CIVIL SERVANT OF THE YEAR
* Sam Park, GA House of Rep. 101
* Paul Howard, District Attorney Fulton County
* Mary Norwood, Atlanta City Council
* Dewey McClain, GA House of Rep. 100
* John Rutherford Seydel, Director of Sustainability Atlanta
* Candace Walker, Director of APD Crime Lab
* Gerald A. Griggs, Attorney
5. HEALTH AND WELLNESS
* Joel Moreno & Spencer Iverson, Nspire Network
* David Manuel, I AM Father 5k Foundation
* Julia Eze, The Nurse Link, Co.
* Dr. Gather-Richardson RYSE Wellness
* Dan Ford, Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance
* Terrance Hutchinson, Best Lifestyle Fitness and Nutrition
* Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research
6. FOUNDATION OF THE YEAR
* Keisha Epps, TRU Foundation
* Brandy Angel (Foundation)
* Tamiko Lowry-Pugh, The Still Standing Foundation
* Sherry Magdigan White, Deputy Director UNICEF
* Dequan M. Jones, Jet Jones Foundation
* Ashlie James, Atlanta G.L.O.W
* Sonya A. McKinzie, Women of Virtue Transitional Foundation INC
7. BEST IN MEDIA
* Rashan Ali, The Cool Soror
* Yalanda Lattimore, Buzz Dryer / WAOK 1380AM
* Christina Pullera, Atlanta & Company
* George Franco, Fox 5
* Kim McNair, McNair Productions
* Michael McFadden & Joi Pearson, Michael & Joi In The Mornings, Sensation Station
* Big Tigger, v103 / The Big Tigger Foundation
8. MUSIC, ARTS, AND FILM
* Ric Ross, Music Entertainment Group
* Germany Kent
* Amir Windom
* Ceasar Emanuel, Black Ink Cares
* Terence & Cecilia Lester, Love Beyond Walls
* Lisa Love, Georgia Music
* Butta B-Rocka, Artists Rock the M-I-C
9. BEAUTY AND FASHION
* LeAnna Council, Pulchr
* Barbara Pinson, Pinson Cosmetics
* Gocha Hawkins, Gocha Salon
* Jeris Farmer, Bombshell Creations
* Eva Marcelle, First Avenue Eye Wear
* John Stupka, Blue Med Spa
* Mooney Cook
10. SOCIAL IMPACT / COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT
* Dr. LaKeila Hallmon, The Village Market
* Tau Epsilon Omega Chapter (AKA), The Twenty Pearls Foundation, Inc
* Fonda Fredericka , Passionate About Being Your Best Self
* Stacey J. Gholar, Live 365 Empowerment
* Jean Marlo Davis, TIFFIS LLC.
* Gwen Boyd Moss, My Special Friendz
* Nisha Glenn, Educated Girls Rock
11. PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR
* The Christian View Online Magazine
* Crossroads News Paper
* The Atlanta Voice
* Creative Loafing - Atlanta
* Jezebel Modern Luxury
* Trendsetters To Trendsetters Magazine
12. THE FOUNDERS RISING STARS
* Kami Tucker & Arlena Edmonds, Purpose Organization Inc.
* Tina Bridges, The Lyngale Agency
* William Brewer, Super Heros For A Cure
* Zakiyrah Ficklin, Her Foundation Inc.
* Evelisse Jones and Nikki Blakely-Simmons, Women Leadership Network of Atlanta Inc.
* ReNew Atlanta Organization
* Markelya Taylor, The Universal Movement
* Lashawn Baker, G.L.A.S Angels
* Shontica Wallace, L.O.V.E. U University Youth Empowerment Program
* Carmalitha L. Gumbs, South Fulton City Council
OUR HONOREES…
T.O.R.C.H (Together Our Resources Can Help) AWARD
RICKEY SMILEY, The Rickey Smiley Foundation
KIMBERLY CHAPMAN, The Chapman Foundation
DR. HENRY M. CARTER, Manly Deeds, Inc.
HANK STEWART, The Hank Stewart Foundation
DEE ARMSTRONG, WLTV NBC38 Columbus, GA
LAURIE SOSSA, Southern Barter Club
GENISE SHELTON, Our Children's Keeper Foundation
To interview Rice Awards Founder, C.Chandon Carter, or to apply for press credentials, trophy models, talent, and volunteers email publicist, Rahru R. Arceneaux at info@thericeawards.com and put PRESS Credentials in the subject box. Updates on the RICE Awards can be seen on all social media networks @thericeawards.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse