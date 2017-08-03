 
News By Tag
* IPTV
* Restart TV
* Innovative Systems
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Delhi
  New Mexico
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543

NY Telco Upgrades their IPTV System

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
IPTV
Restart TV
Innovative Systems

Industry:
Telecom

Location:
Delhi - New Mexico - US

DELHI, N.M. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- DTC General Manager Jason Miller stated that while their IPTV video service may not be the cheapest, they wanted it to be the best, and for that reason they have converted to the Innovative Systems IPTV Middleware solution. With a mission statement of community, technology and service, this one hundred twenty year old company knew they had to improve their customers' video viewing experience if they wanted to stay in the video business.

According to Miller, loyalty to the local provider only goes so far and customer frustration with the video experience was reaching a breaking point. Miller adds, "The Innovative Systems solution just works and we have seen a significant reduction in trouble calls which is like money in the bank with fewer truck rolls."

Miller commented on how Innovative Systems field-tests software upgrades through a live IPTV headend before deploying it to the service provider and how this practice gives companies like DTC a great level of comfort that the upgrade process will go seamlessly.

Subscription Model a Game Changer for Small Operators

According to Miller, "Innovative Systems willingness to work with smaller providers like us by offering a subscription based model is what drove us to their middleware. He adds, "Highly competitive user experience features like Restart TV, the Weather App and What's Hot shows our customers that DTC is not going to be outplayed by any competitors when it comes to future forward video technology.

About DTC

DTC (Delhi Telephone Company) has been serving customers in southeastern New York for over 120 years. DTC currently offers voice, video and smart home security services with 30 employees and offices in Delhi NY. Visit their website:  www.delhitel.com

About Innovative Systems

Innovative Systems offers the APMAX IMS Application Server, the only platform in the industry that delivers enhanced voice services and IPTV video solutions, as well as eLation, a fully integrated OSS solution that includes billing, financials, and staking and mapping applications. The new InnoStream server platform offers VOD, C3V0D and cDVR with all software and hardware provided and managed by Innovative Systems. With over 1,200 systems in service throughout North America, Innovative Systems is one of the leading suppliers of telecommunications hardware and software for the independent communications market. For more info, visit their website at www.innovsys.com

Contact
Scott Meyer
***@innovsys.com
End
Source:DTC
Email:***@innovsys.com Email Verified
Tags:IPTV, Restart TV, Innovative Systems
Industry:Telecom
Location:Delhi - New Mexico - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Innovative Systems PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share