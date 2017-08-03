News By Tag
NY Telco Upgrades their IPTV System
According to Miller, loyalty to the local provider only goes so far and customer frustration with the video experience was reaching a breaking point. Miller adds, "The Innovative Systems solution just works and we have seen a significant reduction in trouble calls which is like money in the bank with fewer truck rolls."
Miller commented on how Innovative Systems field-tests software upgrades through a live IPTV headend before deploying it to the service provider and how this practice gives companies like DTC a great level of comfort that the upgrade process will go seamlessly.
Subscription Model a Game Changer for Small Operators
According to Miller, "Innovative Systems willingness to work with smaller providers like us by offering a subscription based model is what drove us to their middleware. He adds, "Highly competitive user experience features like Restart TV, the Weather App and What's Hot shows our customers that DTC is not going to be outplayed by any competitors when it comes to future forward video technology.
About DTC
DTC (Delhi Telephone Company) has been serving customers in southeastern New York for over 120 years. DTC currently offers voice, video and smart home security services with 30 employees and offices in Delhi NY. Visit their website: www.delhitel.com
About Innovative Systems
Innovative Systems offers the APMAX IMS Application Server, the only platform in the industry that delivers enhanced voice services and IPTV video solutions, as well as eLation, a fully integrated OSS solution that includes billing, financials, and staking and mapping applications. The new InnoStream server platform offers VOD, C3V0D and cDVR with all software and hardware provided and managed by Innovative Systems. With over 1,200 systems in service throughout North America, Innovative Systems is one of the leading suppliers of telecommunications hardware and software for the independent communications market. For more info, visit their website at www.innovsys.com
Contact
Scott Meyer
***@innovsys.com
