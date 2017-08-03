Get Wide Range of Longines Festive Collection Watches Only at The Prime

The Prime Watches-one of the largest watch retailer in India gives its users the opportunity to choose from the extensive array of Longines watches in this festive season.

Contact

Prime Retail India Limited

***@primewatchworld.com Prime Retail India Limited

End

-- The Prime Watches, one of India's major watch retailing chain unveils a whole new variety of Longines watches keeping in mind the coming festive spell.Longines is a Swiss luxury watch that has many unmatched feats in its kitty to amaze its watch lovers. They always bend on new mechanisms so that their watches become more interesting among the watch users. The festive season is arriving, so the brand has launched some eye-catching and stylish novelties within its existing watch families.Longines has plethora of watch collections in its kitty, from which the wearers can pick a model that makes them fashionable. Among the huge collections, the Conquest, DolceVita, La Grande Classique and Master Collection needs special mention.The DolceVita collection contains watches that are created especially for the elegant women. The USP of these watches are their inimitable designs that are accomplished brilliantly by the top-notch craftsmen of the brand. La Grande Classique-from the name one can understand that the timepieces of this collection are figured following the Swiss convention of watch making. Both the men's and women's timepieces are subtle, thus they are so much adored by the wearers. Sometimes a simple thing can create craze among people. Such happens when sees the watches of the said collection.Lyre is the newest addition to the plethora of collections. The sweet aroma of Swiss finesse is present in these watches that makes them connected with the hearts of the wearers. All the watches of this family have nearly same designs. They are available with beautifully decorated golden strap and bezel.Heritage-another important collection of Longines presents some genius watches that reminds one of the giant leaps touched by the brand. DolceVita means sweetness, likewise the timepieces of the collection have harmonious structures that is a reason for the delight of watch lovers and connoisseurs. Watches of the collections mentioned have been expanded for the knocking festive season.The Prime Watches is one of the leading watch retailing brand in India that brings watches from top Swiss watch making houses like Omega, Rado, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and many more. With over 25 years of experience in watch retailing, it has created its own identity in the industry. Their watch boutiques are situated at Mumbai, Jaipur and Kolkata. Their well decorated outlets give the users the absolute pleasure. Their exciting price range and exclusive offers are sure to make the watch lovers astonished. In this arriving festive season, The Prime Watches have decided to open up the whole gamut of Longines watches.: http://www.primewatches.com