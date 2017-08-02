News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Contify study reveals effectiveness of social media as a source of Market Intelligence
"Being thorough in coverage is a key component of successful Market Intelligence programs," said Mohit Bhakuni, CEO of Contify. "There's a lot of noise on social and when Market Intelligence professionals don't include social media monitoring in their toolkit, they are leaving intelligence on the table. We undertook this study to find out if tracking social media is worth the effort."
The study came up with two key takeaways:
• Small companies are more likely to announce an important business update on social media: When observed for a month, 15 of the 50 small sized companies shared a business update on social media which was not covered in traditional media.
• Small companies have lower coverage in traditional media: During a period of 1 week, 30 out of 50 of the Fortune 1000 companies had at least 1 business coverage in traditional media. However, only 1 of 50 of the INC. 5000 companies had coverage in traditional media. Even with extended observation for a month, we found that that only 8 of 50 INC. 5000 companies were covered in traditional media.
You can read the entire study on the link below
http://www.contify.com/
About Contify
Contify is a leading provider of Market Intelligence solutions. The company counts some of the world's leading businesses as its customers including Deloitte, KPMG, Wipro, BCG, ZTE Telecom and ZS Associates among many others. The curation data is then fed into machine learning algorithms making it a virtuous cycle which makes the platform more intelligent with each passing day. Contify has won the prestigious Frost & Sullivan New Product Innovation Award (http://www.prnewswire.com/
Media Contact
Amir Moin
amir.moin@contify.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse