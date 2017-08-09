News By Tag
Be Heath sure with NASAKA RO water purification systems!
It is a known fact the human body is composed of almost 65% of water, thereby highlighting that fact that we do need to drink up to 8 glasses of water each day to maintain the minimum required percentage.
Now that we have established the fact that water is indispensable to us and that we do need to drink ample amount of water every day, let us now understand why we need to drink only clean water.
Cholera, Amoebiasis, Giardia, hepatitis A, etc. are some of the deadly diseases that are caused by the consumption of impure and unfiltered water. Commonly referred as water borne diseases, if you think that these diseases might not be a threat for your health, just Google their symptoms to get an idea why one should never compromise on the quality of the drinking water. So the real question here is 'how to have access to pure, unadulterated water at all times'? The answer being-With an RO water purification system of course! And if you want that your family, colleagues, employees, etc. should stay fit at all times then installing an RO water purification system would be an ideal thing to do.
Humans can live without food (for some days) but not without water. We do require water for the obvious benefits and reasons but what if you could boost immunity with each sip you are drinking?
Presenting the all new improved range of NASAKA RO Water purification systems that boost of using an innovative, never been used before technology; Orph+ which helps in boosting one's immunity. This advanced Japanese technology retains the important minerals during the filtration process and thereby helps improving one's overall health. Bring home Nasaka and say adios to water borne diseases and say hello to a healthy lifestyle!
Still not convinced? Read below to find out why you should bring home Nasaka and always be health sure!
1) RO:
Not just any regular technology to purify water, Nasaka water purifiers have the RO features which is equipped with multiple purification stages that removes the harmful contaminants from the water, brings down the excessive TDS levels, removes the hardness from the water and making the water 100% pure and fit for drinking.
2) UV:
UV or the ultraviolet tube in Nasaka water purifiers' help in sterilization of the water, thus making the water fit for consumption.
3) UF:
Not many are aware about what does UF actually stands for. UF or ultra-filtration is a mandatory process that ensures double purification and the complete removal of any accidental residues.
4) Orph+
This is perhaps new and a one of a kind technology that is exclusively available with Nasaka water purification systems. OrpH+ enables to retain all the necessary minerals that are required by the body so that they do not flow out and we consume them and as a result, it helps in boosting our overall immunity.
In today's time where falling ill has become a common occurrence, the need for taking precautionary measures has become an imperative measure for everyone and installing a Nasaka RO Water purification system is one such step. Take the right step and bring home the goodness of immunity boosting water.
Visit the official website to know more and bring a positive change in your life by choosing Nasaka: http://www.nasaka.in/
D-7, Udyog Nagar, Rohtak Road,
New Delhi - 110041
INDIA
Phone: 011-49803300
Nasaka
011-49803300
***@nasaka.in
