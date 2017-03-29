News By Tag
Boost your immunity, every day with Nasaka RO water purification systems!
Okaya Group is known across the globe for being the best in business when it comes to batteries and other power providing services like inverter batteries, automotive battery, SMF battery, Solar battery, E-rickshaw battery, etc.
In 2010, the Okaya Group decided to diversify out for another venture and accordingly it decided to launch Nasaka- a revolutionary RO water purification system that uses the popular Japanese technology method of water purification. Each of its product is dutifully tested, certified and approved before being made available in the market. This initiative was a part of Okaya Group's growth plans to expand its business and introduce a range of water purifiers that promotes a healthy lifestyle by using the approved advanced technology.
The newer generation is advanced and more tech-savvy than the preceding ones. They appreciate products that are advanced and use the latest technology. Being a company that believes in doing everything big, the group decided to get a digital makeover in order to stand out in the competitive market. New product range, better technology, change in the outlook and even the logo & communication-
There are numerous types of water purifier systems available for us to choose from. Each uses a different kind of technology to stand out as the best company to sell water purifiers. Each company uses different technology to purify uncontaminated water but what type of water purifier is the most suitable for your needs depends on what qualities you want in your preferred choice of water purifier. Ask yourself before finalizing on a particular water purifier- what is it that you want? Should it have the overhyped RO (reverse osmosis) feature? Should be able to filter the UV (ultraviolet)
So how about considering a water purifier that has all these required features and on top of that claims to increase your immunity too? Presenting Nasaka RO Water Purifiers with innovative OrpH+ technology that boosts your immunity!
What is Immunity?
Immunity is the ability of organisms to resist harmful bacteria, infections or toxins that might prove to be inimical for our body. It is, therefore, important that you intake consumables that help you fight these harmful germs from your body. In other words, things that boost your immunity.
Why is immunity important?
Being immune means your body's ability to fight off germs that cause diseases and thereby meaning a disease-free life.
OrpH+ Technology
It is an innovative technology adapted by Nasaka which maintains the ORP and pH levels of water. It also retains the important minerals that are required by our body. The best things are that it helps in boosting the overall immunity of one's body.
Nasaka has one aim- to be able to promote a healthy lifestyle with their range of RO water purifiers. Their advanced technology helps in fighting the harmful bacteria which are proven harmful to the human body to ensure the best of health at all times.
All water purifiers claim to "filter" water and also removing the essential minerals from it. Nasaka RO water purification system retains those required minerals and on top of it is boosts immunity- body's ability to fight off harmful germs as we believe that prevention is better than cure. 'Jal hi Jeevan hai' is a phrase as old as time. Its essence and value transferred from generation to generation. Water is life and purified water, with essential minerals, that boosts immunity is nothing more than a blessing in itself.
Visit the official website to know more and bring a positive change in your life by choosing Nasaka: www.nasaka.in
