June 2017
Say no to ‘hard’ water with NASAKA!
DELHI, India - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- If water looks clean and clear, then it must be safe and fit to drink, right? No, wrong. Not everything is what it seems and in case of water, it is definitely not safe to drink unless you're sure about its quality, despite the fact that it looks clean as it may be 'hard' water which is not safe to drink.

What is hard water?

When water has a high content of deposits of chalk, limestone and other magnesium carbonates, then it is known as the hard type of water. The biggest evidence of knowing or testing whether the water is hard, is using a soap based product like soap or a shampoo. If it doesn't lather properly, leaves a ring like structure on the wash basins, the clothes appear to be dingy even after wash and other electronics like a coffee machine has some deposits in it, then you need to get the water checked.

Calcium, carbonate and magnesium and other minerals, all these occur naturally and doesn't really provide any harm to our health but they do bring along other types of problems like

Ø  Affects the functioning of electrical appliances like water heaters, dishwasher, coffee-maker, etc.

Ø  Makes your nails brittle

Ø  Leads to hair fall and the hair loses its shine

Ø  Makes your skin pale

Ø  The clothes gets dull, loses color

What's the source for hard water?

Usually, hard water comes from the underground sources and wells. When the rocks dissolve in water, they mix up with the water, this giving water the undesirable characteristic of being hard.

How to check the level of hardness?

The hardness of the water is measured in GPG or grains per gallon or parts per million of mineral (PPM).

1 GPG = 17.1 PPM. When the water has more than 1 GPG, it is considered to be hard. Ideally, the water should always be less than 3.5 GPG because after this level, it becomes hard.

We should always consume 'soft' water in order to avoid all its bitter consequences.

What's soft water?

The water which contains low amounts of calcium and magnesium ions, is 'soft' water. You will not believe it, but the best source for soft water is rains. Soft water can be obtained from the hard water too, if it undergoes the process of water softening.

Water softening types:

1) Ion exchange:

It is done through exchanging each of magnesium and calcium ions for two sodium ions.

2) Distillation:

It involves heating up of water, so it starts to evaporate.

3) Reverse osmosis:

Reverse osmosis is a process in which water is deionised by pushing it under a pressure through a semi-permeable RO membrane.

From the house of Okaya, comes the revolutionary range of NASAKA RO water purifiers. With OrpH+ technology, that retains the important minerals during the filtration process, thus boosting immunity. The unique features of Nasaka RO water purifiers comes with multiple purification stages that brings down the excessive TDS levels, removing the impurities and also removing  the hardness of the water.

Visit the official website to know more and bring a positive change in your life by choosing Nasaka: www.nasaka.in

Contact Us:
D-7, Udyog Nagar, Rohtak Road,
New Delhi - 110041
INDIA
Phone: 011-49803300

