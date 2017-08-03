News By Tag
New Comic Book Company Launched
Starting out with the orphaned characters of the once mighty Dell Comics Group, InDELLible is breathing all new life into nearly forgotten heroes. Upcoming talent is joining with established pros, who have worked with Marvel and other large companies in the past, to reinvigorate the comics published from the forties to the seventies. Names like Steven Butler, Dan Reed, and Dærick Gröss Sr. have a loyal fan base and have helped to launch the book into number one seller status in its category on Amazon upon it's release. The book is further elevated by its size (8X10), and page count (64 pages), its cardstock cover and full color interiors, and the added feature of having no ads. It is a genre smashing anthology with the likes of super heroes, western, science fiction, fantasy, horror, and humor in the first issue alone, and adding romance, mystery, war, and more in the near future as well as contributions by even more comics pros.
