BPD Chief William Gross Sworn in to Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of MA
For Immediate Release
Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts (Boston, MA) Elects and Swears in Boston Police Superintendent-William Gross for membership
William Gross for membership
August 7, 2017
The Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts is the oldest chartered military organization in the western hemisphere, founded by a member of the Honourable Artillery Company of London. Its charter was granted in March 1638 by the Great and General Court of Massachusetts Bay and signed by Governor John Winthrop. The "AHAC" is the 3rd oldest chartered military organization in the world behind the Swiss Guard, founded in 1506 and the Honourable Artillery Company of London, founded in 1537. The membership has included 10 Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients, 4 Presidents of the United States and service men and women that have fought in every war and conflict in service to their colony, Commonwealth, and Nation.
