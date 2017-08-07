BPD Chief William Gross Sworn in to Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of MA

Crest with date

--Armory/ Faneuil HallBoston, MA 02109617-227-1638Contact: LT Barton Hyte, Public Affairs OfficerTelephone: 617-500-5586E-Mail: bhyte@ahac.us.comAugust 7, 2017- Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross was sworn into the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts at the Faneuil Hall armory with Mayor Martin Walsh in attendance.The Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts is the oldest chartered military organization in the western hemisphere, founded by a member of the Honourable Artillery Company of London. Its charter was granted in March 1638 by the Great and General Court of Massachusetts Bay and signed by Governor John Winthrop. The "AHAC" is the 3oldest chartered military organization in the world behind the Swiss Guard, founded in 1506 and the Honourable Artillery Company of London, founded in 1537. The membership has included 10 Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients, 4 Presidents of the United States and service men and women that have fought in every war and conflict in service to their colony, Commonwealth, and Nation.ahac.us.com