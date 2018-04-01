Medal of Honor recipient Thomas Hudner buried at Arlington National Cemetery

Crest with date

-- Interment at Arlington National Cemetery (https://www.facebook.com/ArlingtonNationalCemetery/?fref=mentions)of Medal of Honor Recipient, and fellow member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company, Capt. Thomas Hudner, USN (Ret) was held on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.Captain Hudner was awarded the Medal of Honor for his efforts during the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir in 1950. He crash landed his plane in an unsuccessful effort to save the life of his wingman and friend, Ensign Jesse Brown, the Navy's first black combat pilot.The Hudner family was joined by eleven Medal of Honor recipients (two of them also Ancients), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Marine General Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., and several admirals and generals, including Lieutenant General Scott Rice (director of the Air National Guard and an Ancient), many other dignitaries, including military attachés from the Republic of. Korea paid their respects. There was a flyover by Strike Fighter Squadron 32 (VF-32) including the missing man formation, Hudner' s unit during the Korean War, and a 21-gun salute. A large contingent of members of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts helped to serve as part of the honor guard and marched behind the horse drawn caisson and US Navy honor guard.