Don Jose's Celebrates 35 years in Alaska
Anniversary Party planned at their Anchorage location for the family owned restaurants.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Alaskan family-owned restaurant Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant and Cantina is celebrating 35 years of business on Saturday August 19, 2017. To celebrate the occasion, and say thank you to the many people who have made the resturants a success in this many decades, the Anchorage Don Jose's location will be holding a 35th Anniversary bash. The restaurant is renting out a large space in front of its building in addition to its indoor seating and outdoor open patio seating. The added space will also include a stage for live performances from musicians, featuring Los Angeles-based Mariachi Quinto Sol and local Alaskan songstress Kelly Rachai Thomas, as well as other artists. Buffet, Specialty Margaritas, prizes and giveaways available from 12-8 p.m.
Founded in 1982 by its namesake, Mr. Jose Ramos, the first Don Jose's location was built in Homer, Alaska. It has since expanded to existing locations in Soldotna, Alaska and Anchorage, Alaska. As with any restaurant, many aspects were bound to change over 35 years of operations, but according to Mr. Ramos' son, Don Jose's Director of Operations Ivan Ramos, the foundation of the restaurant has stayed the same. "When we first started out in Homer, when I was 7, we actually had Mexican and Italian food - we served pizzas! But good customer service, high quality food, and a welcoming atmosphere... Those things haven't changed."
As Don Jose's looks forward to its next 35 years, Ivan believes the restaurant has much in store for its growing fan base. "Our menu is always evolving. We've added new features like the Healthy Menu for people trying to improve their lifestyle. Many people don't realize that quality Mexican cuisine can actually help with that. Our "Pure Protein" meal is a perfect example. Overall, we're always trying to keep things fresh. To do that, we're offering a growing number of dishes that are more 'gourmet'-style than what we've previously offered, but at the same time we try to make sure those dishes still reflect the affordable price we've prided ourselves on."
That balance of staying fresh and staying true are what the Ramos family and the entire Don Jose's family looks forward to celebrating on August 19, 2017. Festivities will begin at 12 PM AST and will continue through 8 PM AST. Partygoers can expect plenty of live music, engaging activities, and an abundant serving of the food that has made Don Jose's and Alaskan name. In fact, three dining options will be available: their traditional menu, a cafeteria-style plate available at a flat rate, and a smal list of "quick order" items like enchiladas, tacos, and burritos. Drink specials will be featured as well.
ABOUT DON JOSE'S MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND CANTINA
Founded in 1982, Don Jose's, LLC has three locations throughout the state of Alaska: Anchorage, Homer, and Soldotna. The restaurant focuses on serving high-quality, authentic Mexican food at an affordable price for the entire family.
