BioVision's Global Phospholipid Synthesis Assay Kit

 
 
MILPITAS, Calif. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Phospholipids are major components of the bilayers of all plasma membranes. Cho-containing phospholipids (Phosphatidylcholines; PC) are critical for structural membrane integrity, cellular metabolism and signaling, either as individual molecules or precursors of secondary messengers. Changes in synthesis of PCs are an essential parameter in analysis of cellular response to both, physiological and pathological conditions, environmental stress, or drug treatment.
BioVision is proud to offer three versatile products for the quantification and detection of molecules in tissue lysates, or intact mammalian cells. EZClick™ Global Phospholipid Synthesis Assay Kit offers a method to visualize newly synthesized phospholipids in vivo using a click chemistry principle. Phospholipid Assay Kit and Phosphatidylcholne Assay Kit are accurate products that are able to measure total choline-containing phospholipids in samples such as serum, plasma and exosomes. These kits enable analyses of global biosynthesis, subcellular localization turnover of phospholipids and quantification of these molecules in cells/tissues/biofluids.

Key Features:
• Non-radioactive, versatile assays (Flow cytometry and Fluorescence Microscopy)
• Specific, homogeneous assay
• Sensitive: fluorometric format
• Convenient: minimal sample preparation, fast protocols (< 2 hours)
• Cost effective: 100 assays; High Throughput Screening (HTS) compatible
• Adaptable: works with most of the commonly available instrumentations

Figure. A. Determination of Phospholipid Concentration in Human Serum and plasma using K351-100. Normal concentrations in human ranges between 1 and 4 mM. (B) Analysis of metabolic labeling of phospholipids in proliferating cells using K717-100. Jurkat cells (1X106 cells/ml) were pre-treated with vehicle (black line) or cultured in presence of 1X EZClickTM Phospholipid Label (red line) for 24 hours at 37°C prior to 1 hour incubation with Phospholipase D (blue line). Modified phospholipid molecules were detected according to the kit protocol and red fluorescence was analyzed by FACS in FL-2 channel. Decrease in signal caused by hydrolysis of Cho-containing head groups via Phospholipase D activity confirms that red fluorescence is the result of EZClickTM Phospholipid Label incorporation.

For  complete list of related products please click here http://www.biovision.com/products/metabolism-assays/lipid...

Visit www.biovision.com to see entire portfolio of our products.

