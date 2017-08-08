News By Tag
The Rebranding Summit Returns To The Valley
Phoenix, AZ August 8, 2017- Fight 4 Life "No Excuses", Our Black Father's Committee, and TRC365.org is preparing for the return of the Rebranding Summit. This event was designed to equip valley residents with increased knowledge in the areas of: Real Estate, Business, music, health, and more.
"You'll hear testimonies from locals who have faced trial and hardship but have managed to rebrand themselves as an individual and remain successful in other fields and careers," said Bilal Rahim.
This event will be hosted by Bilal Rahim and Qaadir Naqib Muhammad. It will also feature guest speakers: Ghazi Muhammad, Arron Carson, Gill Bivens, Rochelle Candler, Margot Biskey, and Maritza Miranda Saenz. This is an excellent means for networking and learning. There will also be catering provided by IFE's Gourmet.
The Rebranding Summit is in its third year now and was developed by Bilal Rahim. Rahim is the founder/president of Our Black Fathers Committee, which focuses on rebuilding the black community by being a viable resource for education, job training, mentorship, and more.
The Rebranding Summit will take place on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017 atGreenTree Inn & Suites Phoenix (http://www.greentreeinnphoenix.com/
