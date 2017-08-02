 
Industry News





The Critical Power Show: Visit Eagle Eye Power Solutions at Booth #2427!

 
 
MILWAUKEE - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Eagle Eye Power Solutions will be exhibiting at the Critical Power Show in Novi, Michigan from September 12-14, 2017. Eagle Eye Power Solutions provides comprehensive charging, monitoring, testing and power solutions for all Standby & Motive Power Applications. We will be demonstrating the latest advancements in battery charging solutions at Booth #2427. For more information on Eagle Eye Power Solutions please visit http://www.eepowersolutions.com.

The Critical Power Expo is a co-located event with the Battery Show to showcase the latest in advanced battery technology. The exhibition is a free-to-attend conference that brings together complete power solutions for all critical facilities and infrastructures. It will "…provide a showcase of the latest technology available for this industry with a full three-day conference program designed to inform and educate on where the industry is heading and what you need to know"(http://www.criticalpowerexpo.com/about/).

Critical Battery Backup is essential to protect yourself from costly downtime, maximize battery life, reduce maintenance and replacement costs, and enhance safety and security of your critical battery backup systems. Eagle Eye's Real time battery monitoring systems are relied upon in UPS Applications including data centers, manufacturing operations, hospitals, emergency lighting and more. DC applications include telecommunications, power utilities, and generators.

Furthermore, Eagle Eye will be show casing our NEW utility charger line at the Critical Power Show. Our new BC-Series line includes the BC-1000 Industrial Float Battery Charger (http://www.eepowersolutions.com/products/bc-1000-industri...), BC-2200 Modular Float Battery Charger & Power Supply (http://www.eepowersolutions.com/products/bc-2200-modular-...), and the BC-2500 Modular Float Battery Charger & Power Supply. Stop by booth #2427 to learn more about these products and to see which would be the best fit for your company's industry.

