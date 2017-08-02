News By Tag
The Critical Power Show: Visit Eagle Eye Power Solutions at Booth #2427!
The Critical Power Expo is a co-located event with the Battery Show to showcase the latest in advanced battery technology. The exhibition is a free-to-attend conference that brings together complete power solutions for all critical facilities and infrastructures. It will "…provide a showcase of the latest technology available for this industry with a full three-day conference program designed to inform and educate on where the industry is heading and what you need to know"(http://www.criticalpowerexpo.com/
Critical Battery Backup is essential to protect yourself from costly downtime, maximize battery life, reduce maintenance and replacement costs, and enhance safety and security of your critical battery backup systems. Eagle Eye's Real time battery monitoring systems are relied upon in UPS Applications including data centers, manufacturing operations, hospitals, emergency lighting and more. DC applications include telecommunications, power utilities, and generators.
Furthermore, Eagle Eye will be show casing our NEW utility charger line at the Critical Power Show. Our new BC-Series line includes the BC-1000 Industrial Float Battery Charger (http://www.eepowersolutions.com/
