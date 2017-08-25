News By Tag
Reduce Your Facility's Replacement Costs!
Introducing the New BC-Series Line of Stationary Power & Modular Battery Chargers!
BC-1000 Industrial Float Battery Charger
The BC-1000 is a stationary float battery charger that is transformer based, designed for use in utility, switchgear and other industrial environments. The BC-1000 includes a standard 5-year warranty with countless safety features to protect your equipment and personnel. They are highly reliable, durable and meet NEMA PE5 standards. These stationary float battery chargers are designed with remote DC voltage sensing and battery temperature sensors.
BC-2200 Modular Float Battery Charger & Power Supply
The BC-2200 is a float battery charger and power supply based on a modular, redundant platform design. It utilizes industrial switch mode technology. It is compatible with vented lead-acid (VLA), valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA), and nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) battery types. The hot swappable and CEC compliant charger also includes web-based software. The BC-2200 software can be accessed from any PC, tablet or even smartphone. The standard Ethernet communication allows for field or remote monitoring from any location. This Modular float battery charger can be shipped parcel, which makes for fast delivery times and easy shipping.
BC-2500 Modular Float Battery Charger & Power Supply
The BC-2500 is also a modular, float battery charger and power supply with redundant platform design. It utilizes a high availability and uptime architecture. The BC-2500 is CEC compliant with natural convection cooling and hot swappable intelligent Power Modules (iPMs). All parameters are measured in real-time with Ethernet communication and access from any PC or smart devices. All records are downloadable to a CSV, JSON, XML, TXT, SQL and EXCEL files.
Furthermore, Eagle Eye is the industry leader in battery monitoring, testing and charging solutions! Contact us for more information on our wide selection of motive power battery chargers (http://www.eepowersolutions.com/
Contact
Eagle Eye Power Solutions
877-805-3377
***@eepowersolutions.com
End
