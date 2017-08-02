News By Tag
WebRTC.ventures Hosts TADHack Global 2017 in Buenos Aires, Argentina
Three Time TADHack Challenge Winner hosts event in September
TADHack - or Telecom Application Development Hackathon - has been taking place since 2013. TADHack brings together developers, businesses, even non-coders – basically anyone interested in learning more on how innovative telecom apps, services and solutions can grow their businesses and beat out their competition.
In addition to Buenos Aires, this year's 2017 event will take place in over 30 other cities across the globe.
Sponsored Challenges will take place at each city. Teams are challenged to create a hack or prototype using sponsor telecom technologies to solve a local or global problem. This year's sponsors include: Apifonica, Matrix, Telestax,Temasys and Vidyo.io.
"Our team of developers have previously participated in a number of TADHack events and even won coveted prizes and Awards in 2015, 2016 and 2017 for our innovative telecom app prototypes, but this is the first year we will host", said Arin Sime, CEO of WebRTC.ventures.
WebRTC.venture winning hacks included a Telemergency Line app that provides virtual assessment on emergency situations via video-chat and phone calls using a panic button as the entry point of the flow, a multichannel bot to demonstrate the possibilities of virtual medical assistants and an Apple Watch real-time emergency communication app to make a telephone call to from the iOS app and provide text-to-speech in order to tell the call recipient who is having a heart attack and where to find them.
Learn more or register for TADHack Global (https://tadhack.com/
ABOUT WEBRTC.VENTURES & THEIR WINNING HACKS
WebRTC.ventures (http://webrtc.ventures/?
