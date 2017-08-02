News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Grab Rich 10% Off For All Web Development Projects On 70th Independence Day
The nation is filled with the joy of 70th Independence day and we are delighted to walk in parallel by disclosing heavy 10% off on all web development projects.
You can steal the benefits of this offer by using COUPON CODE - AZAADI till 24th Aug' 17. It is meant exclusively for the Indian clients and applicable for all the web design and development projects including Custom web development, eCommerce web development, Front-end Engineering and many more likewise.
Terms and Conditions to Avail this Discount
1. This offer is not valid for the dedicated staffing.
2. Any ongoing project does not fall under this offer.
3. Minimum project booking amount is 50000 INR to be eligible for this exclusive deal.
4. Payment can be made via CREDIT CARD and BANK WIRE CHEQUE.
Hurry up and join us to spread the aroma of independence day over the cloud with our special deal. You simply need to visit our website and use the COUPON CODE - AZAADI to crack this offer before 24th Aug' 17.
For more detail, visit: http://www.csschopper.com/
Contact
CSSChopper
***@csschopper.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse