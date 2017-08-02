 
News By Tag
* Web Development
* Web Design
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432

Grab Rich 10% Off For All Web Development Projects On 70th Independence Day

The nation is filled with the joy of 70th Independence day and we are delighted to walk in parallel by disclosing heavy 10% off on all web development projects.
 
NOIDA, India - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- As the independence day is on the doorstep, CSSChopper comes up with its exciting discount bonanza to multiply the happiness and spark of this glorious saga. We are glad to announce flat 10% off on all our web development projects to be a part of 70th independence day celebration. It is just a small effort to intermingle with the entire nation and share the pride on this remarkable day of freedom.

You can steal the benefits of this offer by using COUPON CODE - AZAADI till 24th Aug' 17. It is meant exclusively for the Indian clients and applicable for all the web design and development projects including Custom web development, eCommerce web development, Front-end Engineering and many more likewise.

Terms and Conditions to Avail this Discount

1. This offer is not valid for the dedicated staffing.
2. Any ongoing project does not fall under this offer.
3. Minimum project booking amount is 50000 INR to be eligible for this exclusive deal.
4. Payment can be made via CREDIT CARD and BANK WIRE CHEQUE.

Hurry up and join us to spread the aroma of independence day over the cloud with our special deal. You simply need to visit our website and use the COUPON CODE - AZAADI to crack this offer before 24th Aug' 17.

For more detail, visit: http://www.csschopper.com/discount.shtml

Contact
CSSChopper
***@csschopper.com
End
Source:
Email:***@csschopper.com
Tags:Web Development, Web Design
Industry:Internet
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CSSChopper News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share