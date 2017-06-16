 
CSSChopper Brings Amazing Cashback on All Web Development Projects

CSSChopper on the occasion of 10th foundation day of its parent company (Sparx IT Solutions) announces lucrative deal of 15% cashback on all projects.
 
 
NOIDA, India - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- CSSChopper is utterly happy to share the joy of 10th foundation day of its parent company with 15% cashback on all projects. Hold on as we are not done yet. The bang is still on with assortment of cashback offers on different project booking amount that are applicable on the wallet recharge only. Use COUPON CODE 10YRS15CB to utilize this bonanza deal before 10th JULY 2017.

The benefits of this foundation day offer can be availed on all the projects such as custom web development, eCommerce website development, theming and integration, front-end engineering, advanced JavaScript and email templates by using the COUPON CODE 10YRS15CB. Grab this amazing offer between 22nd JUNE 2017 to 10th JULY 2017 and enjoy our web development services at reduced prices.

The minimum project booking amount is USD 500 to get a cashback of 15% on all the projects and you can make payment with Credit Card, PayPal or Bank Wire. Moreover, with wallet recharge, users are eligible to get a soothing cashback within 24 hours as per following conditions-

1. Cashback of USD 500 on minimum booking amount of USD 5000
2. Cashback of USD 1200 on minimum booking amount of USD 10000
3. Cashback of USD 2000 on minimum booking amount of USD 15000
4. Cashback of USD 2900 on minimum booking amount of USD 20000
5. Cashback of USD 4000 on minimum booking amount of USD 25000

*Note- Cashback does not apply on dedicated staffing.

Conditions With Cancellation

--> Cashback is non-transferable to bank.
--> In case, project is fully or partially canceled, the offer will be considered as void and customers will not be allowed for the cashback benefits.
--> If a customer cancels booking of project after getting the discounted amount, the cashback amount will be charged from the refundable amount. Cancellation charges are also applicable.

Discount is in the air. So, get up and avail the associated benefits before it ends. You only need to visit our website and choose the most-suited project type for your business. The intelligent step is to avail the opportunity as soon as possible because it is valid for limited period only.

If you want to grab this offer, please visit http://www.csschopper.com/blog/the-10th-foundation-day-ca...

