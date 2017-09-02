 
Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432

Get Upto 1000 USD Cashback This Engineer's Day With USA Shift Availability

Celebrating the moment of proud, we at CSSChopper are offering stirring cashback upto 1000 USD on dedicated staffing. There is more to the Engineer's day celebration that includes USA shift availability to rouse our clients.
 
 
Listed Under

NOIDA, India - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Engineer's day is knocking the doors and our ardent team at CSSChopper is feeling utter happiness to celebrate this remarkable day of professional geeks by providing upto 1000 USD cashback on dedicated staffing. We are honouring our senior most engineer Mr. Santosh Kumar on this engineer's day through this hefty bonanza offer to recollect all his achievements. You can use the COUPON CODE – SANTOSH in the required field through our website before 18th September, 2017.

This exciting deal is a small effort to encourage our workforce and to be a part of this embellishing day to praise technology, its maestro and consumers. It is valid for all our projects which comes under dedicated staffing that includes CMS development, HTML web development, PHP web development and eCommerce web development.

Key Highlights of this Deal

-> Minimum booking amount is 600 USD.
-> Maximum cashback amount is 1000 USD that will be credited within 48 hours of your purchase.
-> Customers can opt dedicated hiring for USA shift and Indian standard time zone.
-> Any fixed rate or bucket hours purchase cannot grab the benefits of this discount.
-> Payment mode that you can opt can be CREDIT CARD or BANK WIRE CHEQUE.
-> Offer will be considered void for any project other than dedicated staffing.
-> Cashback amount is not allowed to be transferred to bank.
-> The value of cashback may vary as per the type of resources, technology, experience and engagement period.
-> In case of project booking cancellation after availing the discounted amount, customer will be charged with the cancellation charges and the cashback sum will be debited from the refundable amount.

Being an established name in web design and development, CSSChopper loves to spread every moment of joy and pleasure with its prestigious customers. Walking on the same track, we come up with this dazzling discount upto 1000 USD on dedicated staffing.

So, hurry up and reach us till 18th September, 2017 to reap the associated benefits before this opportunity ends.

For more detail, check out: http://www.csschopper.com/discount.shtml

