Nevertheless, She Persisted at Echo Theater Company
An evening of five world premiere short plays by female writers that explore the treatment of women in today's political climate
Nevertheless, She Persisted runs Aug. 24 through Sept. 10, with previews Aug. 24 and 25, performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 4 p.m.; and Mondays at 8 p.m. All tickets are $20. Atwater Village Theatre is located at 3269 Casitas Ave in Los Angeles, CA 90039. On-site parking is free at Atwater Xing lot one block south of the theater. For reservations and information, call (310) 307-3753 or go to www.EchoTheaterCompany.com.
