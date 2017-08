Nevertheless, She Persisted at Echo Theater Company

An evening of five world premiere short plays by female writers that explore the treatment of women in today's political climate

Nevertheless, She Persisted

-- The Echo Theater Company celebrates its 20anniversary with an evening of five world premiere short plays by female writers that explore the treatment of women in today's political climate. With a title drawn from the headlines, these selections, more timely and relevant than ever include ""written and directed by Mary Laws; "" written by "Charlotte Miller," directed by Tara Karsian; "," written by Calamity West, directed by Ahmed Best'; "," written by Jacqueline Wright, directed by Teagan Rose' and "," written and directed by Sharon Yablon.runs Aug. 24 through Sept. 10, with previews Aug. 24 and 25, performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 4 p.m; and Mondays at 8 p.mAll tickets are $20Atwater Village Theatre is located at 3269 Casitas Ave in Los Angeles, CA 90039. On-site parking is free at Atwater Xing lot one block south of the theater. For reservations and information, call (310) 307-3753 or go to www.EchoTheaterCompany.com