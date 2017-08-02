News By Tag
XfilesPro Unveils the New Facet – With Lightning Experience
CEPTES is ready to onboard; XfilesPro, with some new features and advantages added to it. XfilesPro, leverages external file storage solutions with a cost drop of 45%, in comparison to that of Salesforce native storage cost.
There are many opportunities in the World's Largest ISV Ecosystem, i.e., The Salesforce AppExchange. It's a home for more than 3,000 solutions in the genre of Sales, Service, and Marketing, among which, XfilesPro is the one, enabling businesses to release that headache of excess cost for Salesforce storage.
XfilesPro is unveiling some of its novel features
ANY STORAGE LOCATION
XfilesPro comes preloaded with popular and low-cost public storage solutions like Amazon S3, Dropbox, Box, Google Drive and private storage solutions like FTP Server, Network/Shared Drive, SMB & WebDAV options.
SMART FOLDER HIERARCHY
Our Smart Folder Hierarchy feature allows you to manage all Salesforce files with proper folder structure remotely.
PREVIEW & DOWNLOAD
Preview or download any files.
Some Beneficial Aspects
COST EFFICIENT
Save your money with XfilesPro, in case you have exceeded your storage limit from Salesforce.
NO SIZE LIMITATION
Think about attaching any file of any size and type, think about XfilesPro.
LIGHTNING READY!
XfilesPro has been updated as Lightning Ready to provide a better and efficient support!! The more you grow!! The more you save!!
SALESFORCE1 READY:
Now you can carry on your Salesforce activities, through Salesforce1 from any device to deliver more. XfilesPro is ready with Salesforce1 to help you achieve device-responsive mobile experience anywhere.
COMMUNITY READY:
XfilesPro is now Community Ready; To integrate the data of your Partners, Employees, and even Customers get redirected to your external storage.
XfilesPro is inherently present to leverage its users with new onboarding presence to accelerate excess data storage cost. This new app consists of several new tools, which can streamline a user's journey from idea to application set-up without involving any excessive cost over their file storage. Continuous updates and innovative solution are guaranteed. This is a supercharge development of a new ecosystem solutions and can be designated as the quick and trans-formative app over the Salesforce platform.
Co-Founders of CEPTES, Mr. Priya Ranjan Panigrahy "We keep on expanding our network through quality Cloud Innovation. Our mantra is to achieve quality service and also turning Data into Insight".
Co-Founders of CEPTES, Mr. Harish Kumar Poolakade, "The company's mission is to acquire: Leadership in Research in Cloud Services and Artificial Intelligence, through Innovation and Excellence"
About CEPTES:
Established in the year 2010, CEPTES today is one of the leading and esteemed IT solutions provider. CEPTES has an established track record of over seven years for stern adherence to quality norms. It is committed to serving its clients even better with each passing day.
Today, the brand is all set to move on to the next level with a well-planned competitive stand backed by the professional delivery approach. The journey of CEPTES can be summed up as the one 'from conviction to accomplishment' and can as well be considered as a genuine success story in the genre of IT Solutions.
CEPTES stands as the undisputed leader in Lightning-ready AppExchange development, Building Enterprise Solutions, and Third-Party Integration with its vision to continue being the most preferred partner in times to come. It is a definite step in the future and a promising move towards an intention to serve more customers with high-quality solutions. More information is available on its official website – https://www.ceptes.com/
