August 2017
CEPTES: Expands its Operations in USA

CEPTES, a Salesforce certified partner with pure focus on AppExchange solution development, building enterprise end-end solutions, third-party integration with various ERP solutions.
 
 
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- CEPTES, a Salesforce certified partner with pure focus on AppExchange solution development, building enterprise end-end solutions, third-party integration with various ERP solutions with Salesforce is truly a Salesforce development entity catering currently to various US and European customers. With its increase in footprints in USA, CEPTES plans to be more closer to its clients by registering its new office in Santa Barbara, California. This would help CEPTES to engage with its customers more frequently and able to expand its presence in USA region. The increasing adoption of Salesforce by its various enterprise customers, CEPTES will focus more on the areas of Wave Analytics and Salesforce Einstein implementation to Salesforce customers.

CEPTES have extensively worked with financial healthcare, life-science, retail and manufacturing and would be predominantly focusing more on providing better solutions on all these domains

CEPTES USA office would invest more on sales and marketing and with its best practices in product development, enhancements, deployment would help to provide great value add to its existing and new potential customers. Our service model would be provide quality solutions, timely delivery, cost saving through faster deployment

Co-Founders of CEPTES, Mr. Harish Kumar Poolakade, " Our strategy is to move more closer to our customers to understand their business better thereby providing better service excellence"

Co-Founders of CEPTES, Mr. Priya Ranjan Panigrahy "We keep on expanding our network through quality Salesforce services. Our mantra is to achieve quality service and also turning Data into Insight".

About CEPTES:

Established in the year 2010, CEPTES today is one of the leading and esteemed IT solutions provider focusing only on salesforce platform product development and consulting. CEPTES has an established track record of over seven years for 100% successful execution of all projects, satisfied customers and 90% retention of its existing customers.

Today, the brand is all set to move on to the next level with a well-planned competitive stand backed by the professional delivery approach. The journey of CEPTES is summed up as the one 'from conviction to accomplishment' and considered as a genuine success story in the genre of IT Solutions.

CEPTES stands as the undisputed leader in keeping up to the latest in the technology by investing on Centre of Excellence within its organisation and nurturing talents wherein our team are ready to work on the cutting edge technology like lightning-ready app development, building enterprise solutions on lighting and Salesforce 1, Third-Party Integration with its vision to continue being the most preferred partner in times to come. It is a definite step in the future and a promising move towards an intention to serve more customers with high-quality solutions. Headquartered in India, CEPTES is also branching out to New Zealand.

More information is available on its official website – https://www.ceptes.com/
Source:CEPTES Software Pvt. Ltd.
