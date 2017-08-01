News By Tag
Tips on Getting Started with Document Management and Imaging
Write down what your success criteria is and document it. Be pragmatic.
Plan and analyze
Identify how your document management initiatives will change your business. (Who will do the work, and what work will be reduced?)
Understand your retrieval requirements
Understand how you find files. This will help you save costs on indexing or tagging. If your company normally finds an employee record by Employee number, then that is all you need to index. There needs to be a balance between costs and benefit.
Choose the right Vendor
Partnering with the right vendor is essential. Do they understand support and have the technical capabilities?
Start small and manage the change
This is a very important suggestion to our customers. You should pick a department to start with and learn from it. New business processes can't be learned overnight.
Cut down on the number of printers
This might sound like an odd suggestion, but it actually works. If the company places printers in locations where people need to walk, it cuts down on unnecessary printing.
You should store imaged documents offsite
This is not only cheaper, it also prevents people from going back to bad old habits like using paper records.
