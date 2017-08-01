Scout & Molly's Hosts Grand Opening at The Corners of Brookfield

Celebration to be held August 11-13, 2017 for women's fashion boutique

--he new women's fashion boutique bringing a unique and personal shopping experience to The Corners of Brookfield (Brookfield, Wis.), announces its Grand Opening celebration to take place the weekend of Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13. Owner Kara Rankin is excited to welcome the local community to check out her shop's one-of-a-kind array of stylish clothing and accessories, and meet the team ready to help select apparel and accents to complement every individual style.All are invited to the official ribbon cutting on. The celebration will continue the rest of the day with fun treats and giveaways. For the style mavens, a professional make-up artist will be available Friday afternoon and, as evening rolls in, a live DJ will keep the party going!Rankin and her family have lived and been actively involved in Southeastern Wisconsin for most of their lives. In addition to owning Scout & Molly's, Rankin is a dedicated homemaker, an active volunteer and a part-time employee as the Recreational Program Coordinator at Elmbrook United Soccer Club. She is excited to share her passion for clothing and shopping with area residents and believes Scout & Molly's will be a popular addition to The Corners of Brookfield."I have always enjoyed helping my friends and family pick out clothing and accessories that make them feel amazing about themselves, whether they are headed to a job interview, a special date, or a fun girls' night out," said Rankin. "Stepping into Scout & Molly's is like stepping into your best girlfriend's closet – it's a relaxed atmosphere where you can feel comfortable and confident that you'll find unique, fun items to fit your style."Scout & Molly's Brookfield262-373-8910300 High StreetBrookfield WI 53045Hours: M-Sat 10-9, Sun 11-6