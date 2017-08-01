 
News By Tag
* Women's Fashion Boutique
* Grand Opening
* Personal Stylist Service
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brookfield
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
7654321


Scout & Molly's Hosts Grand Opening at The Corners of Brookfield

Celebration to be held August 11-13, 2017 for women's fashion boutique
 
 
Kara Rankin
Kara Rankin
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Women's Fashion Boutique
* Grand Opening
* Personal Stylist Service

Industry:
* Consumer

Location:
* Brookfield - Wisconsin - US

Subject:
* Events

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Scout & Molly's, the new women's fashion boutique bringing a unique and personal shopping experience to The Corners of Brookfield (Brookfield, Wis.), announces its Grand Opening celebration to take place the weekend of Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13. Owner Kara Rankin is excited to welcome the local community to check out her shop's one-of-a-kind array of stylish clothing and accessories, and meet the team ready to help select apparel and accents to complement every individual style.

All are invited to the official ribbon cutting on Friday, August 11th at 9 am. The celebration will continue the rest of the day with fun treats and giveaways. For the style mavens, a professional make-up artist will be available Friday afternoon and, as evening rolls in, a live DJ will keep the party going!

Rankin and her family have lived and been actively involved in Southeastern Wisconsin for most of their lives. In addition to owning Scout & Molly's, Rankin is a dedicated homemaker, an active volunteer and a part-time employee as the Recreational Program Coordinator at Elmbrook United Soccer Club. She is excited to share her passion for clothing and shopping with area residents and believes Scout & Molly's will be a popular addition to The Corners of Brookfield.

"I have always enjoyed helping my friends and family pick out clothing and accessories that make them feel amazing about themselves, whether they are headed to a job interview, a special date, or a fun girls' night out," said Rankin. "Stepping into Scout & Molly's is like stepping into your best girlfriend's closet – it's a relaxed atmosphere where you can feel comfortable and confident that you'll find unique, fun items to fit your style."

Scout & Molly's Brookfield

http://brookfield.scoutandmollys.com

262-373-8910

300 High Street

Brookfield WI 53045

Hours: M-Sat 10-9, Sun 11-6

Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
End
Source:Scout & Molly's
Email:***@marketingwithmurphy.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Murphy Associates News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share