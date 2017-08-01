News By Tag
Scout & Molly's Hosts Grand Opening at The Corners of Brookfield
Celebration to be held August 11-13, 2017 for women's fashion boutique
All are invited to the official ribbon cutting on Friday, August 11th at 9 am. The celebration will continue the rest of the day with fun treats and giveaways. For the style mavens, a professional make-up artist will be available Friday afternoon and, as evening rolls in, a live DJ will keep the party going!
Rankin and her family have lived and been actively involved in Southeastern Wisconsin for most of their lives. In addition to owning Scout & Molly's, Rankin is a dedicated homemaker, an active volunteer and a part-time employee as the Recreational Program Coordinator at Elmbrook United Soccer Club. She is excited to share her passion for clothing and shopping with area residents and believes Scout & Molly's will be a popular addition to The Corners of Brookfield.
"I have always enjoyed helping my friends and family pick out clothing and accessories that make them feel amazing about themselves, whether they are headed to a job interview, a special date, or a fun girls' night out," said Rankin. "Stepping into Scout & Molly's is like stepping into your best girlfriend's closet – it's a relaxed atmosphere where you can feel comfortable and confident that you'll find unique, fun items to fit your style."
Scout & Molly's Brookfield
http://brookfield.scoutandmollys.com
262-373-8910
300 High Street
Brookfield WI 53045
Hours: M-Sat 10-9, Sun 11-6
Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
