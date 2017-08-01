News By Tag
Computer Support for NonProfit Organizations
NPO Houston is providing Free Onsite and Remote IT Support Services for qualifying NonProfits in the Greater Houston Area
NPO Houston provides free IT Support Services for qualifying Non-Profit Organizations in the Greater Houston Area to help assist with the overhead so your organization can focus its funds on its cause.
We enjoy the concept of helping those who are out doing good for their community and are here to assist you in anyway we can. Our support is free of charge, including onsite visits and remote support.
We provide an array of free utilities and can recommend cheap alternatives to expensive software to assist keep IT costs low.
Many Non-Profit Organizations do not receive the support they require as they are always cutting costs, putting the cause first. That's where we come in. All of our labor is free of charge, remote support is free of charge and the software we install and use is free of charge. We also have a few applications we will recommend that are low cost and your NPO will purchase directly.
We can handle your purchasing by making recommendations of quality equipment that will fit the budget and assist in the setup process from beginning to end.
If you or anyone you know runs a small NonProfit Organization and is interested in our services, please reach out to us and see what NPO Houston can do your cause/charity https://www.npohouston.com.
Contact
NPO Houston
7133572228
***@npohouston.com
End
