 
News By Tag
* Nonprofit
* Volunteer
* Website Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Free Website Development for qualifying Non-Profit Organizations

NPO Houston is offering free website development for qualifying Non-Profit Organizations. This includes SEO configuration and training.
 
 
Helping Non-Profits in Houston Area
Helping Non-Profits in Houston Area
HOUSTON - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- NPO Houston is offering free website development for qualifying NonProfit Organizations in the Houston Area.

They understand the need of a Non-Profit Organizations and how difficult it can be to juggle finances while trying to make a difference in the world.

The developers at NPO Houston are dedicated to assisting those who do the same for their community.

Sites are developed on the WordPress platform and will include basic SEO including meta descriptions and SEO titles along with using some industry techniques to help get your cause found.

They will also lead you in the right direction to assist getting your cause to the first page within Google.

As long as your NPO qualifies, there are no labor costs and nothing will be charged to your Non-Profit.

They are dedicated to donating technology consulting to those types of organizations who are doing good in their community.

NPO Houston is always looking for new volunteers so if you know someone who works or previously worked in the IT Industry, have them reach out to NPO Houston for more details on getting involved.

Reach out to them by visiting https://www.npohouston.com for more details.

Contact
NPO Houston
713-357-2228
info@npohouston.com
End
Source:
Email:***@npohouston.com Email Verified
Tags:Nonprofit, Volunteer, Website Development
Industry:Computers
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NPO Houston PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share