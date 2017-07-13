News By Tag
Free Website Development for qualifying Non-Profit Organizations
NPO Houston is offering free website development for qualifying Non-Profit Organizations. This includes SEO configuration and training.
They understand the need of a Non-Profit Organizations and how difficult it can be to juggle finances while trying to make a difference in the world.
The developers at NPO Houston are dedicated to assisting those who do the same for their community.
Sites are developed on the WordPress platform and will include basic SEO including meta descriptions and SEO titles along with using some industry techniques to help get your cause found.
They will also lead you in the right direction to assist getting your cause to the first page within Google.
As long as your NPO qualifies, there are no labor costs and nothing will be charged to your Non-Profit.
They are dedicated to donating technology consulting to those types of organizations who are doing good in their community.
NPO Houston is always looking for new volunteers so if you know someone who works or previously worked in the IT Industry, have them reach out to NPO Houston for more details on getting involved.
Reach out to them by visiting https://www.npohouston.com for more details.
Contact
NPO Houston
713-357-2228
info@npohouston.com
End
