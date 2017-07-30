 
Guide to Low Cost Servers for NonProfit Organizations

NPO Houston reviews how using refurbished hardware can save your nonprofit organization massive amounts of money when purchasing server equipment.
 
 
Refurbished Server Equipment
HOUSTON - Aug. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- If you decide cloud solutions is not best for your nonprofit organization and feel that your organization will best benefit from onsite servers, there are many options out there to have high quality hardware at an affordable cost.

Most IT Companies and Vendors will recommend buying server equipment new. This causes an issue for companies with a budget like NonProfits as they will end up purchasing a cost effective new machine which is off such low quality they constantly have performance issues.

This is where refurbished hardware comes into play. There is a vendor in Houston we really like to use as they have great prices on refurbished hardware, Server Monkey.

When it comes to refurbished hardware, we find that we are able to purchase equipment equivalent to what vendors new would spend in around the $5,000-$8,000 range, while we are making purchases under and around $1,200.

This is huge for your nonprofit and really goes along way in dropping overhead costs. Refurbished equipment is under valued in the IT Industry and it seems everyone wishes to go new. You will find you can save your nonprofit organization massive amounts of money by simply switching from new equipment which will typically reach end of life in 5 years to refurbished equipment that will, in most cases, out perform the more expensive new hardware purchase.

If you have any questions on purchasing refurbished hardware for your nonprofit organizations, reach out to NPO Houston and will offer a hand. Remember, all qualifying nonprofits receive our donated IT Services and Support including setup fees so be sure to apply on our website https://www.npohouston.com.

