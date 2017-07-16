 
Industry News





NPO Houston Launched - Free IT Services for Nonprofit Organizations

NPO Houston is a new organization servicing the Greater Houston Area providing free IT Services including website development, computer support, consultations & onsite visits for free to qualifying NPO's in The Greater Houston Area.
 
HOUSTON - July 16, 2017 - PRLog -- NPO Houston has just launched and is now providing a volunteer network available for qualifying Non-Profit Organizations.

They are a Non-Profit IT Service Provider who provides free IT Support & Services in the Greater Houston Area to qualifying Non-Profit Organizations.

What this means is, no labor and no profit will ever be made once your NPO has been accepted as a client. They use volunteers who work in the IT Industry in Houston and surrounding areas who meet educational and professional qualifications to provide top tier support and services to help those who are giving back to the community.

Their goal is to provide an enterprise level support, equipment, architecture and services to those who need it the most.

They work directly with select vendors to provide high quality, enterprise equipment and low cost while providing all support, setup, labor and maintenance free of charge.

They know how difficult it can be for Non-Profit Organizations with financing alone which is why we are here to assist.

If you or anyone you know is in assistance or wishes to volunteer, reach out to info@npohouston.com for more details or visiting their website at https://www.npohouston.com

Media Contact
NPO Houston
7133572228
info@npohouston.com
Email:***@npohouston.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Jul 16, 2017
