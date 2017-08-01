 
Wishtree Technologies Becomes an Official MongoDB Partner

 
 
Wishtree is now an official partner of MongoDB Inc
Wishtree is now an official partner of MongoDB Inc
 
PUNE, India - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Wishtree Technologies, a leading technology consulting and web and app development company, is proud to be an official partner of MongoDB Inc. as a part of the MongoDB Partner Program.

Wishtree falls under the System Integrator (SI) partner type in the Program. Under this category of partnership, Wishtree will be able to deliver MongoDB based solutions and services to organizations interested in leveraging their technology.  MongoDB Inc. is an American software company that develops and provides commercial support for the open source database MongoDB, a NoSQL database that stores data in JSON-like documents with flexible schemas.

MongoDB is a free and open source cross-platform document oriented database program. By storing data in flexible, JSON-like documents, MongoDB makes it easy for the user to work with data. It gives powerful features such as ad hoc querying, indexing and real time aggregation that make it easy to access and analyse data.

"It gives us immense pleasure to be associated with esteemed names such as MongoDB. We realize that such partnerships are very important since it gives an opportunity for growth and success to all stakeholders", says Mr. Dilip Bagrecha, Partner Manager / Alliance Lead at Wishtree.

Since the establishment of the partnership, Wishtree has been involved in a number of successful MongoDB projects with its clients.

About  Wishtree: Wishtree Technologies is a leading IT company specialized in Digital & Consulting Services, Software Development, and Mobile Apps Development. Its technology-enabled business solutions help global companies improve operational efficiency and reduce costs. With the help of its technical expertise and personnel assets, Wishtree adds value in terms of time to market, good design, quality, cost, and customer satisfaction. Wishtree is a proud technology partner of companies and brands like the World Bank, the United Nations, Rexel, Rutgers, IOM, Johnson Supply, GDN, Vodafone, and Amdocs. Visit: www.wishtreetech.com

Contact
Diwakar Dwivedi
(+91) 20 60 123456
***@wishtreetech.com
