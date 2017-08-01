News By Tag
Wishtree Technologies Becomes an Official MongoDB Partner
Wishtree falls under the System Integrator (SI) partner type in the Program. Under this category of partnership, Wishtree will be able to deliver MongoDB based solutions and services to organizations interested in leveraging their technology. MongoDB Inc. is an American software company that develops and provides commercial support for the open source database MongoDB, a NoSQL database that stores data in JSON-like documents with flexible schemas.
MongoDB is a free and open source cross-platform document oriented database program. By storing data in flexible, JSON-like documents, MongoDB makes it easy for the user to work with data. It gives powerful features such as ad hoc querying, indexing and real time aggregation that make it easy to access and analyse data.
"It gives us immense pleasure to be associated with esteemed names such as MongoDB. We realize that such partnerships are very important since it gives an opportunity for growth and success to all stakeholders"
Since the establishment of the partnership, Wishtree has been involved in a number of successful MongoDB projects with its clients.
About Wishtree:
