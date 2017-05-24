App Developed by Wishtree Technologies Bags a Gold

Award

Diwakar Dwivedi

-- Wishtree Technologies is happy to announce that one of the apps that it developed, the "has bagged a gold at the Global EASA (European Advertising Standards Alliance) Best Practices Award held in Athens on 8May, 2017. The same app had previously won at theThe Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) had partnered with Wishtree for the development of this app. It is a self-regulatory voluntary organization of the advertising industry in India. The app won the award in the category of providing "prompt and efficient complaint handling at no cost to the consumer." ASCIonline is an easy-to-use, free app that enables consumers lodge and track complaints quickly and easily while on the move.Wishtree developed the app with a simple design and easy interface that made it more user-friendly. The app is integrated with the Online Complaints Management System (OCMS) using APIs. The app is also linked with Facebook and provides a WhatsApp contact number. The app has been a huge success and has provided an array of benefits to the users. It contributes to over 10% of the total complaints received by the ASCI and has reduced the complaints system processing time by 200%.Diwakar Dwivedi, Account Manager at Wishtree said, "It is a moment of pride for all of us at Wishtree. It feels good when your efforts reap fruits. We at Wishtree, make sure that we cater to all the technological needs of our clients. Working with ASCI has been a good experience all throughout. We strive to be the technology partners of distinguished names in the world. With our already rich client base, our team works rigorously to serve them better with each passing day."Wishtree Technologies is a leading IT company headquartered in India. It is involved in Digital & Consulting Services, Software Development, and Mobile Apps Development. Its technology-enabled business solutions help global companies improve operational efficiency and reduce costs. With the help of its technical expertise and personnel assets, Wishtree adds value in terms of time to market, good design, quality, cost, and customer satisfaction. Wishtree is a proud technology partner of companies and brands like the World Bank, the United Nations, Rexel, Rutgers, IOM, Johnson Supply, GDN, Vodafone, and Amdocs. Visit: www.wishtreetech.com