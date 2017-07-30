Global And Japan Market Travel Bag Research Report Dapai, Samsonite

Bharatbook announces a report on "Global and Japan Market Travel Bag Research Report". This report splits Travel Bag market by type to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast

Contact

Sandhya Nair

+91 22 27810772 / 27810773

***@bharatbook.com Sandhya Nair+91 22 27810772 / 27810773

End

-- The Global Travel Bag (https://www.bharatbook.com/retail-market-research-reports-907210/global-japan-travel-bag.html) Market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.Japan plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of xx%.https://www.bharatbook.com/retail-market-research-reports-907210/global-japan-travel-bag.htmlThis report studies the Travel Bag market's development status and future trend in Japan, focuses on top players in Japan, also splits Travel Bag market by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.• Dapai (China)• Samsonite (US)• AmericanTourister (US)• Adidas (Germany)• BIG PACK (Germany)• VAUDE (Germany)• Nike (US)• DELSEY (France)• Winpard (China)• OIWAS (China)• WENGER (Switzerland)• Carany (China)• Diplomat (China TAIWAN)• Crown (China TAIWAN)• ACE (Japan)• ZZRO POINT (Japan)• Toread (China)• Camel (China)• LINING (China)• Handry (China)• Kipling (Belgium)• Decathlon (France)• NIKKO (China HONGKONG)• OZARK (Switzerland)• Tokyo• Yokohama• Osaka• Nagoya• OthersTravel Bag Market,• Backpack• Handbag• Dragging the Bag• Female• Male• General• Polyester• Spandex• Nylon• Leather• Others• Family Use• Travel Use• Business UseBharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.Contact us at:Bharat Book BureauTel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773Email: poonam@bharatbook.comWebsite: www.bharatbook.comFollow us on: Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, Google Plus