 
News By Tag
* #Travel Bags Revenue
* #Japan Travel Bag Market
* Travel Bag
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
54321
July 2017
3130

Global And Japan Market Travel Bag Research Report Dapai, Samsonite

Bharatbook announces a report on "Global and Japan Market Travel Bag Research Report". This report splits Travel Bag market by type to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
#Travel Bags Revenue
#Japan Travel Bag Market
Travel Bag

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Reports

MUMBAI, India - Aug. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Global Travel Bag (https://www.bharatbook.com/retail-market-research-reports-907210/global-japan-travel-bag.html) Market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Japan plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of xx%.

To read the complete report, click the link below (link):
https://www.bharatbook.com/retail-market-research-reports-907210/global-japan-travel-bag.html

This report studies the Travel Bag market's development status and future trend in Japan, focuses on top players in Japan, also splits Travel Bag market by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players include
• Dapai (China)
• Samsonite (US)
• AmericanTourister (US)
• Adidas (Germany)
• BIG PACK (Germany)
• VAUDE (Germany)
• Nike (US)
• DELSEY (France)
• Winpard (China)
• OIWAS (China)
• WENGER (Switzerland)
• Carany (China)
• Diplomat (China TAIWAN)
• Crown (China TAIWAN)
• ACE (Japan)
• ZZRO POINT (Japan)
• Toread (China)
• Camel (China)
• LINING (China)
• Handry (China)
• Kipling (Belgium)
• Decathlon (France)
• NIKKO (China HONGKONG)
• OZARK (Switzerland)

Geographically, this reort splits the Japan market into 5 regions:
• Tokyo
• Yokohama
• Osaka
• Nagoya
• Others

On the basis of product, the Travel Bag market is primarily split into
Travel Bag Market,
• Backpack
• Handbag
• Dragging the Bag

Travel Bag Market, Gender
• Female
• Male
• General

Travel Bag Market, by Fabric Material
• Polyester
• Spandex
• Nylon
• Leather
• Others

Key Applications
• Family Use
• Travel Use
• Business Use

To know more, browse our related reports (link):
https://www.bharatbook.com/market-research-report/retail....

About Bharat Book Bureau:
Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.

Contact us at:
Bharat Book Bureau
Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773
Email: poonam@bharatbook.com
Website: www.bharatbook.com
Follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, Google Plus

Contact
Sandhya Nair
+91 22 27810772 / 27810773
***@bharatbook.com
End
Source:Bharat Book Bureau
Email:***@bharatbook.com
Posted By:***@bharatbook.com Email Verified
Tags:#Travel Bags Revenue, #Japan Travel Bag Market, Travel Bag
Industry:Retail
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bharatbook.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share