News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global And Japan Market Travel Bag Research Report Dapai, Samsonite
Bharatbook announces a report on "Global and Japan Market Travel Bag Research Report". This report splits Travel Bag market by type to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast
Japan plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of xx%.
To read the complete report, click the link below (link):
https://www.bharatbook.com/
This report studies the Travel Bag market's development status and future trend in Japan, focuses on top players in Japan, also splits Travel Bag market by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.
The major players include
• Dapai (China)
• Samsonite (US)
• AmericanTourister (US)
• Adidas (Germany)
• BIG PACK (Germany)
• VAUDE (Germany)
• Nike (US)
• DELSEY (France)
• Winpard (China)
• OIWAS (China)
• WENGER (Switzerland)
• Carany (China)
• Diplomat (China TAIWAN)
• Crown (China TAIWAN)
• ACE (Japan)
• ZZRO POINT (Japan)
• Toread (China)
• Camel (China)
• LINING (China)
• Handry (China)
• Kipling (Belgium)
• Decathlon (France)
• NIKKO (China HONGKONG)
• OZARK (Switzerland)
Geographically, this reort splits the Japan market into 5 regions:
• Tokyo
• Yokohama
• Osaka
• Nagoya
• Others
On the basis of product, the Travel Bag market is primarily split into
Travel Bag Market,
• Backpack
• Handbag
• Dragging the Bag
Travel Bag Market, Gender
• Female
• Male
• General
Travel Bag Market, by Fabric Material
• Polyester
• Spandex
• Nylon
• Leather
• Others
Key Applications
• Family Use
• Travel Use
• Business Use
To know more, browse our related reports (link):
https://www.bharatbook.com/
About Bharat Book Bureau:
Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.
Contact us at:
Bharat Book Bureau
Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773
Email: poonam@bharatbook.com
Website: www.bharatbook.com
Follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, Google Plus
Contact
Sandhya Nair
+91 22 27810772 / 27810773
***@bharatbook.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse