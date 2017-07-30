News By Tag
Banasthali Orientation on Glory of Chemical Engineering
For many universities in USA through Europe to Australia, such orientation function is as colorful as the graduating students convocation function and remains etched in the memories of the student throughout life.
The Institution which is also the largest fully residential women's university in the world has played a big role in revolutionizing women's education in the country for the last eight decades with a belief that there is a tremendous role of higher education in empowering the women. Banasthali has scripted numerous success stories in a wide range of fields, and stands tall among the citadels of learning in India today. Banasthali University has always been among the top ranking institutions in India today providing the transformational experience for the finest education and training in science, technology, management, humanities, fine arts and music to the next generation of independent and critical thinking women scholars who will emerge as leaders and innovators in all walks of life. Towards achieving the same, Banasthali has incorporated the best practices followed in top ranking Universities
Welcoming the newly admitted students on 24 July 2017, third year BTech student Miss Natasha on behalf of the Innovative Chemical Engineers' ICE Club triggered the proceedings with a video on evolution of Banasthali from Pathshala in 1935 to present VishwaVidyalaya. This was followed by an innovative e lamp lighting to a thunderous applause by Department Head Prof Satish Shukla, Prof BR Natarajan, along with one student representative from each year. The history of chemical engineering and the direction in which it is moving were presented to the students through a video from University of Michigan and Stanford.
Ms Meenakshi Chemical Engineering Faculty anchored a slideshow and gave an overview of the Chemical Engineers who changed the world which included Johann Rudolph Glauber, Nicholas Leblanc, Charles Edward Howard & Norbert Rillieux, Henry Bessemer, Paul Héroult and Charles Hall, Carl von Linde and William Hampson, George E Davis, Fritz Haber & Carl Bosch, Kenneth Bingham Quinan, Leo Hendrik Baekeland, Arthur D Littlle, Thomas Midgley, Waldo Semon, Dermot Manning, Donald Campbell, Dudley Maurice Newitt, Magnus von Braun, Jasper Kane and John McKeen, Vladimir Haensel, Intel Andrew Grove, George Rosenkranz, Francis Bacon, Trevor Kletz, Victor Mills, Lewis Urry, Csaba Horvath, Tomio Wada, Bob Gore, Jay Bailey, Spencer Silver and Arthur Fry, Jack Welch (General Electric), Roberto Goizueta (Coca Cola), Yoshio Nishi (Sony), Nathaniel Wyeth, Xi Jinping President of People's Republic of China.
When Ms Meenakshi presented that seven chemical engineers Linus Pauling, Fritz Haber, Carl Bosch, Mario Molina, Gialio Natta, Lars Onsager and Martin Lewis Perl are also Nobel laureates, there was another round of thunderous applause from the audience. She also highlighted the significant features of the Chemical engineering curriculum at Banasthali including the semester long Internship, subjects such as Object Oriented Programming, Data Structures as an integral component of the academic curriculum.
Invited Guest Process Engineer to Project Engineer to Product Marketing Engineer Ms Deepika Thiaga Rajan from Billion Dollar Company S&C Electric Chicago USA who holds BE (Hons) Chemical from BITS Pilani (2004), MS Chemical from IIT Chicago (2006), MBA Kellogg School of Management USA (2013) congratulated the girls for choosing Chemical branch at Banasthali and highlighted her own journey in life as chemical engineer. The students were indeed excited to hear the challenging assignments carried out by Deepika at Unilever USA. The students were thrilled by the concluding remarks of Deepika which went as "Enjoy College. It is more than just classes. You'll learn a lot from making friends and participating in extra-curricular activities. The connections you make in college will help you throughout life. Don't stress out over mistakes. They are actually opportunities for learning; it is not the end of the world. Be bold. Don't be afraid to ask for opportunities you want! Sometimes, waiting around for somebody to recognize your talent or skills won't work in the real world outside college. So believe in your own self worth and seek out opportunities. This is especially true for my fellow female ChemE's."
The program ended with introduction of faculty team from the Department of Chemical Engineering who are also alumnus of top ranking institutions like IIT, BITS Pilani and NITs and group photograph. Proud to be Banasthalites who attended the orientation left with beaming faces and pride that they were indeed part of an institution which is a shining jewel in the crown among the institutions in India today.
For more details see http://www.banasthali.org
Contact
P.O. Banasthali Vidyapith
Rajasthan – 304022
91 1438 228456 / 228341
***@banasthali.ac.in
