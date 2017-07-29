Masterpiece Design Group Captures Prestigious Industry Award For Design Excellence

The Winter Park firm received a Grand Aurora for Interior Detailing for a luxury showcase home in a new Central Florida community called Bella Collina.

1 2 3 An elegant sitting room A luxurious master suite Masterpiece President & CEO Christy Scanlon

End

-- Masterpiece Design Group (MDG) of Winter Park capped off a productive 2017 design campaign by winning a prestigiousfor design excellence at last month's Southeast Builders Conference in Orlando.The full-service firm, which has been serving the country's homebuilding industry for nearly two decades, captured top honors in thefor themodel in the exclusive Lake County community of Bella Collina.The 4,500-square-foot lakefront home was built by Phoenix Companies as one of the signature home showcases at the new 1,900-acre community.The SEBC is one of the nation's largest builder trade shows drawing professionals from 11 Southeast states and the Caribbean. The Auroras are a significant part of the SEBC and this year over 400 entries were entered from the leading designers, architects and builders in the fieldBesides its Grand Aurora – the third time since 2013 it has won the coveted prize – Masterpiece also earned separatefor two model homes by Kolter Homes in the new Sarasota community of Artistry:for the Van Gogh;for the Chagall.This year's SEBC showing was one of the best to date for Masterpiece which has now earned more than 50 different awards for design and merchandising excellence while serving some of the industry's biggest names, says Masterpiece President and CEO Christy ScanlonThis year's Grand Aurora brought added satisfaction because "the Villa Calabria was a total team effort that challenged everyone involved from start to finish." That team effort included the home's owner, builder Phoenix Companies, Randall Stofft Architects and the Masterpiece design team.According to Scanlon, the designers team was given the creative freedom to work their magic when it came to everything from tweaking the blueprints to the bells and whistles."We were challenged to create a warm and inviting transitional interior that would appeal to the senses of the modern-minded owner but also would blend in nicely within the Tuscan ambience of the Bella Collina community," says Scanlon.Although gaining attention for its design efforts is always rewarding , Scanlon takes more delight in getting recognition for her builder clients such as Phoenix Companies and Kolter Homes and contributing to their sales efforts."Our objective is to not only make the homes look appealing and captivating but also to help stimulate sales," says Scanlon. "If we're successful doing that, we've done our job.""Since commencing operations in 1998, Masterpiece has evolved into one of Florida's premier full-service design companies. Today it serves a diverse clientele in most of the state's major metro markets, including Sarasota-Bradenton, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville and South Florida, as well as key markets in the Southeast and Midwest.The company has provided services for a long line of industry leaders in addition to Phoenix Companies and Kolter Homes. That resume includesand Chicago-based