Central Florida Firm Designs, Furnishes New Home for Military Vet as Part of Operation FINALLY HOME

Masterpiece Design Group joins homebuilding giant Lennar Homes in presenting a new, mortgage-free home in Land O'Lakes to Army veteran David Roca and his family

David Roca (center) and Lennar's Tampa Division President Mark Metheny (right)

--has designed homes for some of the biggest and most recognized names in the housing industry but perhaps its most rewarding accomplishment was designing a home for someone hardly anyone has ever heard of.U.S. Army Sgt.and his family.The award-winning, full-service design firm out of Winter Park was part of a special team spearheaded by homebuilding giantthat presented a new, custom-built mortgage-free home to the wounded military veteran as part ofThe home is located in the neighborhood of Connerton Manor, one of several residential hamlets within the 4,800-acre, master-planned community of Connerton in Land O'Lakes situated about 30 minutes north of Tampa.The Lennar home is the 124home presented to a deserving veteran through the highly-praised nonpartisan/nonprofit program which was launched in 2005Lennar donated the home and Masterpiece designed, furnished and accessorized the home from various Lennar model homes in the Tampa area.For those not familiar with Operation FINALLY HOME, it was established to provide custom-built, mortgage-free homes to America's military heroes and the widows of the fallen who sacrificed their lives in defending our freedom and values. It partners with representatives from the entire spectrum of the building industry, including builders such as Lennar and its support partners, to help America's military heroes address one of their most pressing needs – a home to call their own.Roca, who enlisted in the Army in 2004 and was deployed to Iraq shortly thereafter, sustained several traumatic brain injuries in combat, one of which occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED) hit his vehicle. Roca, who received numerous commendations for his service, including the Army Commendation Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award and Good Conduct Award, medically retired from the Army in December 2008, still suffering from his injuries and an uncertain future.The Roca family received the keys to their new home on April 29 in a special welcome home ceremony that included representatives from Operation FAMILY HOME, Lennar and the Connerton development team."As a company that has been deeply involved in the building industry for nearly two decades and has earned recognition and numerous accolades for our efforts, being part of this special project easily has been one of our most rewarding experiences,"says Masterpiece President and COO Christy Scanlon. "To be in a position to help and thank those veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much, goes beyond words. It's our way of saying 'thank you.'"Since commencing operations in 1998, Masterpiece has evolved into one of Florida's premier full-service design companies. Today it serves a diverse clientele in most of the state's major metro markets, including Tampa, Sarasota-Bradenton, Orlando, Jacksonville and South Florida, as well as key markets in the Southeast and Midwest. It also provides individual services to private clients throughout the United States.Over the years it has provided professional design and model merchandising services for a long line of industry leaders besides Lennar. That resume includesand Chicago-based