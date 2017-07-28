News By Tag
Sheldon Manufacturing line of Lab Armor Thermal Metallic Beads Receive Patent
Lab Armor Beads are dry, thermal metallic beads designed to replace water in any standard depth, non-circulating and non-shaking lab water bath. This not only saves resources but creates a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative.
Lab Armor's patent covers the thermal control systems which control the temperature of a sample in a vessel where a) a thermal bath having a tub and a thermal source, and b) thermally-conductive media comprising of oblong pellets within said tub in thermal communication with said thermal source.
This will be the fourth patent held by Lab Armor beads with current patents in Canada, Australia, and Europe.
About Sheldon Manufacturing
Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of high quality and innovative constant temperature equipment to the global market. Major product lines include incubators, humidity test chambers, ovens, water and bead baths, and anaerobic chambers for life sciences. Sheldon was founded in 1970 and it has 112 employees in Cornelius, Oregon, USA.
Learn more about Lab Armor Beads at http://www.labarmor.com/
