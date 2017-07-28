 
News By Tag
* Technology
* Science
* Lab Armor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cornelius
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928


Sheldon Manufacturing line of Lab Armor Thermal Metallic Beads Receive Patent

 
CORNELIUS, Ore. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Sheldon Manufacturing announced today that its line of Lab Armor beads has been issued a patent in the USA.

Lab Armor Beads are dry, thermal metallic beads designed to replace water in any standard depth, non-circulating and non-shaking lab water bath. This not only saves resources but creates a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative.

Lab Armor's patent covers the thermal control systems which control the temperature of a sample in a vessel where a) a thermal bath having a tub and a thermal source, and b) thermally-conductive media comprising of oblong pellets within said tub in thermal communication with said thermal source.

This will be the fourth patent held by Lab Armor beads with current patents in Canada, Australia, and Europe.

About Sheldon Manufacturing

Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of high quality and innovative constant temperature equipment to the global market. Major product lines include incubators, humidity test chambers, ovens, water and bead baths, and anaerobic chambers for life sciences. Sheldon was founded in 1970 and it has 112 employees in Cornelius, Oregon, USA.

Learn more about Lab Armor Beads at http://www.labarmor.com/lab-armor-beads-for-lab-water-baths/
End
Source:
Email:***@shellab.com Email Verified
Phone:5036403000
Tags:Technology, Science, Lab Armor
Industry:Technology
Location:Cornelius - Oregon - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sheldon Manufacturing Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share