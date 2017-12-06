News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sheldon Manufacturing Acquires Electronics Firm HighPoint Design
During the announcement, Dan Sheldon, Sheldon's President, and CEO said "as part of Sheldon's quest for continuous improvement, I am happy to announce our acquisition of HighPoint Design based in Irving, Texas. As the newest member of Sheldon's family of brands, HighPoint will facilitate our expansion of products and services both to our existing customers and into a new lab, aerospace, and industrial markets. Having HighPoint gives Sheldon new geographic reach and increases our capability in large scale mechanical design and specialized industrial applications. wcj We now have the ability to design and produce controls and equipment for specialized high- performance lab and industrial products, including VHT (Very High Temperature)
Steve Diller, Director of New Product Development, commented that "the acquisition gives both Sheldon and HighPoint enhanced strategic capabilities and multiple design and production synergies. HighPoint adds Sheldon's design and manufacturing expertise to its own industrial control and design capabilities. In return, Sheldon can offer its customers in-house electronic and manufacturing design services for all its products, and can accelerate its own new product enhancement and development."
Don Williams, VP of Economic Development & Operations for the Irving Economic Development Partnership said: "The Irving Economic Development Partnership looks forward to welcoming Sheldon Manufacturing home to Irving, Texas. The Partnership serves as an instrumental resource for new, existing, and expanding businesses providing a speed-to-market approach where we roll up the red tape and roll out the red carpet. The Partnership will support Sheldon Manufacturing as the company transitions, serving as a catalyst for assisting its employees in learning the community and building a strong customer base."
Learn more about Sheldon at www.sheldonmanufacturing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 06, 2017