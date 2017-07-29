News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Company Established to take over PLEN Cube Project
Natsuo Akazawa, CEO at PLEN Robotics, says: "We are devoted to continuing the development and production of the PLEN Cube at PLEN Robotics until the end. Thank you all for your continued support."
PLEN Robotics Inc.
Location：4-
Founder：Natsuo Akazawa(CEO)
Main Business:
1) Development, production, and sales of service robots.
2) Development, production, and sales of the parts of robots.
About PLEN Cube
PLEN Cube is a portable robot that can consolidate your devices and favorite web services, capture moments with a smart camera that tracks your face and motions, and complement your life with hands-free voice activation and customization options.
Natsuo Akazawa, CEO at PLEN Robotics, explains, "Think of PLEN Cube as your right-hand man (in robot form). We've packed a lot into this playful 3-inch powerhouse: a powerful processor, Full-HD camera, display, microphone array and speakers along with cutting-edge software in facial recognition, speech recognition, and more."
If you have any questions, please contact us at info@plenrobotics.com
# The above information is true and accurate at the time of publication. Price, specification, contact and other information relating to the products and services may be subject to change. The information contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse