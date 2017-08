New Company Established to take over PLEN Cube Project

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Robotics

• Lifestyle

• Camera Industry:

• Technology Location:

• Osaka - Osaka - Japan Subject:

• Companies

End

-- PLEN Project Inc. and GoerTek have reached an agreement to terminate the joint venture of PLENGoer Robotics Inc. The development of the PLENCube including the crowd funding campaign with all the data, rights, and assets obtained in the last 17 months by PLENGoer Robotics will be taken over by the newly established and independent company,Location:4-6-3-303, Toyosaki Kitaku Osaka city, Osaka, JapanFounder:Natsuo Akazawa(CEO), Atsuhiko Tomita(COO), PLEN Project Inc.Main Business:1) Development, production, and sales of service robots.2) Development, production, and sales of the parts of robots.PLEN Cube is a portable robot that can consolidate your devices and favorite web services, capture moments with a smart camera that tracks your face and motions, and complement your life with hands-free voice activation and customization options.Natsuo Akazawa, CEO at PLEN Robotics, explains, "Think of PLEN Cube as your right-hand man (in robot form). We've packed a lot into this playful 3-inch powerhouse: a powerful processor, Full-HD camera, display, microphone array and speakers along with cutting-edge software in facial recognition, speech recognition, and more."If you have any questions, please contact us at info@plenrobotics.com # The above information is true and accurate at the time of publication. Price, specification, contact and other information relating to the products and services may be subject to change. The information contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.