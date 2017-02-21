PLEN Cube: The Portable Personal Assistant Robot launches on KICKSTARTER

Today PLENGoer Robotics launches a KICKSTARTER campaign to bring PLEN Cube: The Portable Personal Assistant Robot, to the world. PLEN Cube can be your customizable, palm-sized companion featuring a smart camera and automation skills.

Blue PLEN Cube

Media Contact

PLENGoer Robotics Inc.

support@plengoer.com PLENGoer Robotics Inc.

End

--February 21, 2017Today PLENGoer Robotics launches a KICKSTARTER campaign to bring PLEN Cube: The Portable Personal Assistant Robot, to the world. PLEN Cube can be your customizable, palm-sized companion featuring a smart camera and automation skills.PLEN Cube is a portable robot that can consolidate your devices and favorite web services; capture moments with a smart camera that tracks your face and motions; and complement your life with hands-free voice activation, and customization options.Visit PLEN Cube's Kickstarter page to pre-order it, meet the developers, and learn more about the product that is changing our lives.PLEN Cube boasts a number of breakthrough features:No need for a cameraperson. Simply use voice commands to take a photo or video.PLEN Cube also uses computer vision technology, and can rotate 360 degrees to follow you wherever you go.Because PLEN Cube is wifi and bluetooth-enabled, you can instantly share photos or videos on social media.PLEN Cube aggregates all your day's essential info including the weather, schedule, reminders, social media and more.Use the PLEN Cube mobile app to connect your services. PLEN Cube will keep you informed through its display, movements, sound, or notifications to your mobile device.With PLEN Cube, you can control all your favorite devices via Wifi, Bluetooth and infrared.You can also connect and consolidate your social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.Anyone can customize the PLEN Cube using IFTTT, a web-based automation service that allows you to create chains of actions with your favorite web services. PLEN Cube can do everything else a personal assistant bot can do, and also expands the number of triggers (inputs) and actions (outputs) you can use.Advanced developers can access our open API and take customization to the next level. We'll also launch a community forum where users can share ideas and collaborate, and PLENGoer can provide further developer information.· Size: 75mm x75mm x75mm / Weight: 500g (1.1 lbs).· Intel Joule 570x· WiFi, Bluetooth· 320x240 LCD - full color· Full HD Camera - with stop motion, panoramic, and face and action tracking· Microphone x2 - to locate sound source· Electromagnetic field-based sensor - detects hand presence and motion. Program different gestures to activate certain application actions· Speakers - full range drivers, woofers and tweeters from GoerTek, a leader in the global miniature electro-acoustic industry· Infrared home appliance control - through a partnership with Crossdoor· Motors - for PLEN Cube's expressive movement· Linux OS· Robot Operating System (ROS)· Voice recognition software (we're currently evaluating the best option for this)Founded in 2016, PLENGoer Robotics Inc. develops personal service robots to achieve a richer quality of life. With the robot development technology our parent PLEN Project Company has cultivated thus far, and production technology of GoerTek group, we aim to develop unprecedented and truly functional service robots. PLENGoer Robotics will be an innovation platform for service robots.If you have any questions, please contact at info@plengoer.com# The above information is true and accurate at the time of publication.Price, specification, contact and other information relating to products and services may be subject to change. The information contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.Facebook:www.facebook.com/plengoer/Twitter:twitter.com/PLENGoerInstagram: www.instagram.com/plengoer/Weibo: weibo.com/plengoer