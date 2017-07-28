 
Dublin-based TradeDigitalPrint.ie launch new website

 
 
DUBLIN, Ireland - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- New trade print website is great for business.

We've launched a new website dedicated to providing a quality trade printing service for businesses throughout Ireland. You can use TradeDigitalPrint.ie for all your business stationery, printed marketing and advertising. Our extensive range of products includes everything your business might require, from leaflets and flyers to 96 sheet billboard posters. We'll print your brochures, posters, display stands, banners and outdoor advertising. Put simply, whatever you need, we can print it!

The full list of products and services we supply can be found on our website. There are exclusive online offers for trade customers including a great introductory offer where you'll get 50% off and free delivery on your first order as soon as you register. Our online quoting and ordering process is really easy to follow.

Go to our How it Works section to see how easy it is to:

Select Your Product

We've a huge range of products from stationery to printed outdoor advertising. Once you've found what you need, simply choose your size, paper type, finish and weight from the options displayed. Then select your required quantity and get an instant quote.

Upload your artwork

We've made it really easy to supply your artwork. Make sure it's saved as a print-ready PDF, then just upload it online; simple! If you're unsure about your artwork, go to our templates section. There you can find the artwork template for your product. Just download the size you need and place your artwork onto it. Once you've uploaded your artwork you can order your print and choose how you'd like it delivered. Choose from a range of delivery options from standard delivery to our next day express service, so you know you'll have your job on time.

Need a hand?

If you're unsure about anything, have a look at our support page for help, tips and advice on how to supply your artwork and order your job.

Track your order

Once you've registered as a trade customer, you'll be given your own account number. You can log in anytime to track your order, check your order history, re-order previous jobs, find your quotes, pay online and give any feedback you might have.

Visit https://www.tradedigitalprint.ie/ to view new website.

