Digitalprintingireland.ie stay on top with the new Series 3 HP Indigo Press

 
 
DUBLIN, Ireland - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Never one to stand still and always determined to stay ahead of the game, digitalprintingireland.ie are happy to announce the installation of a new, top of the range Series 3 HP Indigo press.

Indigo Printing PressHP Indigo presses produce excellent, vibrant colours and having used these presses for nearly 15 years, we know how to get the very best results. The new technology used in the Series 3 press, takes that superb quality another stage further. Our customers have come to expect perfect print with bright colours and good solids. Whether printing leaflets, brochures, luxury papers for invites or business cards, the new press is already proving to be a great addition to what is already one of Ireland's most modern and innovative online printing companies.

Another great advantage of our online printing service is the fast turnaround time. Customers can choose from a standard three day service right to up to next day delivery, while still enjoying the very best in print quality. The new press can operate even faster and with a greater capacity. We know that you need your print delivered on time and we're constantly looking at new ways to ensure your print job arrives exactly when you need it.

More efficiency and greater capacity means that our customers can enjoy even better value for money. We already strive to deliver prices that are among the most competitive in Ireland and new presses and technologies help us reduce prices even further. You can price your job online at digitalprintingireland.ie and there are often special offers and discounts so have a look on the website today and see how cost effective we can be.

Our customers range from end users and SMEs right through to larger corporations. There's a huge demand for high quality Indigo digital work in Ireland. Our pricing structure and reputation for efficiency, quality print and superb customer service, puts us in a great position to supply to trade.

The arrival of our new Series 3 HP Indigo press is just another example of how we're continually striving to stay at the forefront of the online print industry. To see the full range of products we supply, or to enquire about our service, contact our expert team or visit https://www.digitalprintingireland.ie/ today.

Contact
Flint Studios
***@flintstudios.co.uk
End
Source:DigitalPrintingIreland.ie
Email:***@flintstudios.co.uk Email Verified
