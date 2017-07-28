News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Exact Solar Named to 2017 List of Top Solar Contractors in North America
NJ/PA solar installer recognized among industry leaders for fourth year in a row!
Mark Bortman, owner of Exact Solar, is proud that the small, family-owned company earned a spot on the list for the fourth consecutive year. Exact Solar landed in the 409th spot.
"We are honored to be recognized once again among the leading solar installers in North America," explains Bortman. "It has been an exciting year as both Exact Solar and the US solar industry as a whole posted a record year of growth. We have added new members to the Exact Solar team and are reaching more Pennsylvania and New Jersey residents with residential solar as we also take on more commercial projects. Our commitment to exceptional service and quality ensures our customers enjoy long-term benefits as well as immediate savings, with their solar energy systems customized to meet their specific needs."
Solar energy not only has the potential to significantly reduce our nation's greenhouse gas emissions, but also bring costs down and save money for both consumers and utilities. The Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA) reports that the cost of installing solar has dropped 70% in the last 10 years. And, with over 200,000 American's already employed in the industry, huge increases are anticipated as solar capacity is expected to triple over the next five years.
"The 2017 Top Solar Contractors list features 500 of the best solar contractors in the United States," said Kelly Pickerel, managing editor of Solar Power World. "From solar hotbeds on the coasts to the up-and-coming Midwest solar market, every installer adding even the smallest solar array to the grid is making a positive impact on our communities. We're proud to recognize these companies and their efforts to bring solar power to U.S. homes and businesses."
With solar spreading in Pennsylvania, and with New Jersey ranked fifth in the United States for total installed solar capacity, Exact Solar will continue helping residents and business owners in both states harness the power of the sun.
To view Solar Power World's list of the Top 500 Solar Contractors in North America, visit https://www.solarpowerworldonline.com/
--------
Exact Solar is one of the only companies in the PA/NJ service area with extensive experience in all three types of solar energy systems: solar electric, solar water heating and solar pool heating. Service area includes southeast PA and south-central NJ. Serving residential and small commercial. A 30% federal tax credit is currently in place to reduce the cost of installing solar energy systems/solar panels for homes and businesses. For more information, visit Exact Solar's website (http://www.exactsolar.com/
Contact
Dara Bortman
267-544-9228
***@exactsolar.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse