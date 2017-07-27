New West Wing of Penticton Lakeside Resort Is Now Open To The Public

The new West Wing of the Penticton Lakeside Resort opened to the public on June 23rd , and features 70 additional rooms, 20 of which are suites. The trademarks of the expansion are mass timber construction and large balconies, one of the leading building types of its generation in North America. Most of the rooms have a view of Okanagan Lake.