James Picard to be a guest speaker at The Power of Story Conference October 2017

End

--Canadian artist James Picard will be a guest speaker at the The Power of Story conference, a special event dedicated to sharing stories in order to inspire and motivate others. As an internationally-recognized artist who has exhibited extensively in over 150 art shows throughout North America and Europe, Picard has a story or two to tell about his experiences.Taking place on October 2nd, 2017, in Vancouver, B.C, The Power of Story conference was created to help "open ourselves to authentic connection and understanding. Stories also help us see past our initial thoughts or judgements. As we become vulnerable and allow others to as well, we make true connections and build understanding. The Power of Story conference is an opportunity to make these connections, to learn something new, to be inspired, encouraged, motivated and even transformed."Being a guest speaker at The Power of Story conference couldn't be more fitting for Picard, who is currently touring his award-winning documentary, "The Dark and The Wounded," a film that explores facing reality and finding freedom in your truth.Tickets are on sale now; for a limited time, fans can subscribe to the Power of Story online in order to snag the Early Bird Special and see Picard in person.When James Picard is not painting, he is teaching others how to paint. Whether it is in Los Angeles, Vancouver or New York, his talents for teaching painting, drawing, and sculpting are recognized and well respected. He has received many awards and accolades for his work and for his contributions to communities and charities throughout North America. He has been commended for his work with both hospitalized and inner city kids and for starting up the first sculpture class in the province of British Columbia for visually impaired students. Picard is an extraordinarily talented artist with a big heart whose passion enriches our world.