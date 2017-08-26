 
The Dark and The Wounded documentary is up for 3 awards at the 2017 COMMFEST

 
 
Official Selection For The Dark and The Wounded
Official Selection For The Dark and The Wounded
 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Dark and The Wounded documentary is the frontrunner to win Best Film, Best Short Doc and the MADA (Making a Difference Award) at this year's COMMFEST, celebrating its 12th year anniversary from October 10-16th, 2017. COMMFEST is a film and arts festival that presents a broad range of local and international films representing current affairs and relevant issues that affect our society

COMMFEST provides opportunities for emerging filmmakers, artists, musicians and global community stakeholders to express themselves freely and to connect with audiences on a more personal level. This unique blend of film, filmmakers and audiences creates a dynamic atmosphere to provoke thought and stimulate further understanding and exploration of ideas, attitudes, and emotions that can foster change – starting with the communities in which we live.

COMMFEST's mission is to advance education by raising the cultural, artistic and aesthetic expression of communities and to advance the public's appreciation of the arts through related artistic workshops and panel discussions, while promoting the works of filmmakers and artists alike. COMMFEST harmonizes the disciplines of film, music, art, theatre connecting the human experience to public exhibits with forums for dialogue about social issues and cultural exchanges. This year promises to be a more dynamic event.

The MADA award is a particularly prestigious award that goes to filmmakers whose work champions' social good and community enrichment. Whether young or old, seasoned or just beginning, cinematic storytellers are welcomed into COMMFEST with opportunities to engage and inspire audiences.

About James Picard: Picard has exhibited extensively in over one hundred and fifty art shows throughout NorthAmerica and Europe. His work has been exhibited next to Picasso, Matisse, Miro, and Warhol. Harold Town stated that Picard's talent is "rare in the art world". When Picard is not painting, he is teaching others how to paint. He has received countless awards and accolades for his work and contributions to communities throughout North America. He is currently residing in Vancouver and Los Angeles and is touring his award winning documentary "The Dark and The Wounded" around the world.

