The Dark & The Wounded Wins Best Short Documentary at the LA New Wave Film Festival
Vancouver, B.C: The Dark and the Wounded documentary film has taken the top prize at the LA New Wave International Film Festival, ahead of the festival's premiere this Saturday, August 5th.
James Picard's moving documentary The Dark and The Wounded has already accumulated five awards in three recent international film festivals this past month. To see the acclaimed documentary before anyone else, visit the New Wave International Film Festival's official site (http://www.lanewwave.com/
About James Picard: Picard has exhibited extensively in over 150 art shows throughout North America and Europe. His work has been exhibited next to Picasso, Matisse, Miro, and Warhol. Harold Town stated that Picard's talent is "rare in the art world". When Picard is not painting, he is teaching others how to paint. He has received countless awards and accolades for his work and contributions to communities throughout North America. He is currently residing in Vancouver and Los Angeles and is touring his award winning documentary "The Dark and The Wounded" around the world.
James Picard
***@picardstudios.ca
