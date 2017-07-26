The Dark & The Wounded Wins Best Short Documentary at the LA New Wave Film Festival

Vancouver, B.C: The Dark and the Wounded documentary film has taken the top prize at the LA New Wave International Film Festival, ahead of the festival's premiere this Saturday, August 5th.

Best Short Documentary at LA New Wave International Film Festival

-- The Los Angeles New Wave International Film Festival was founded by and for independent filmmakers who seek to recognize the craft of this century's filmmakers and storytellers from around the globe. As the world gets smaller and our ability to connect with global cultures becomes easier, we are bringing the world together through the art of film. Providing a young, fresh and exciting perspective to today's world of cinema, the LA New Wave International Film Festival seeks to showcase and honor innovative and exciting voices in the international film community.James Picard's moving documentaryhas already accumulated five awards in three recent international film festivals this past month. To see the acclaimed documentary before anyone else, visit the New Wave International Film Festival's official site (http://www.lanewwave.com/Summer_2017_Fest_2_2.html)for premiere tickets.Picard has exhibited extensively in over 150 art shows throughout North America and Europe. His work has been exhibited next to Picasso, Matisse, Miro, and Warhol. Harold Town stated that Picard's talent is "rare in the art world". When Picard is not painting, he is teaching others how to paint. He has received countless awards and accolades for his work and contributions to communities throughout North America. He is currently residing in Vancouver and Los Angeles and is touring his award winning documentary "The Dark and The Wounded" around the world.