Alliance Technologies LLC Receives Two Top Honors for Outstanding Performance
Small Business Monthly Recognizes Alliance as a Top 5 IT Firm and CEO James Canada Named One of St. Louis' Best Bosses
Alliance has made the list of Top IT Firms for four consecutive years. The award is based on nominations and comments from business owners, clients, and executives throughout the St. Louis region. The list of the Top 5 Firms will be highlighted in the 2017-2018 Small Business Monthly Business Owners Guide.
CEO James Canada also joins a select list as one of the region's Best Bosses. Small Business Monthly asked its readers for stories and comments on how a boss has had a positive impact on their life from both a professional and personal perspective. Employees from various companies submitted their feedback. Only 10 executives made the list. A feature article on Canada and the other winners appears in the August, 2017 edition of the magazine.
"Alliance has grown rapidly over the past few years and we are most appreciative of our clients, colleagues and staff for both of these top honors. Whether it's IT services or staffing solutions we are dedicated to the success of our clients and creating trust in the workplace. Alliance is extremely proud to have cultivated a company culture that reflects those values," said Canada.
ABOUT ALLIANCE TECHNOLOGIES
Alliance Technologies is an IT Infrastructure firm committed to providing world-class managed services, network solutions, staffing and consulting solutions. They stand committed to providing quality processes, delivering high caliber customized solutions, presenting consultants with extensive professional experience, and empowering their consultants to provide the best service possible. With their Managed Services approach there are no complex formulas; instead they use a simple pay per use formula to keep the cost to your business predictable. Alliance Technologies understands their clients need to maintain a predictable IT cost structure. Their managed services approach allows your business to focus on driving revenue rather than managing technology. Alliance Technologies works to develop strong individual relationships with key decision makers in an effort to foster long-term partnerships and build continued confidence. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For additional information visit www.alliancetechnologiesllc.com or call 314-219-7887.
