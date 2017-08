How A Tagic Fire Fueled One Lawyer's Passion For Protecting Pets

Media Contact

Patti Wilhite McCartney

4PawLaw.Com

469-323-3476

info@4pawlaw.com Patti Wilhite McCartney4PawLaw.Com469-323-3476

End

-- If a dog saved your life how far would you go to save and protect a dog's life? For one estate planning lawyer, the answer is clear.Patricia " Patti" Wilhite McCartney understands the importance of preserving the significant aspects of our lives, including our pets. Although a lifelong pet lover, McCartney's passion for pets culminated on an early morning in 1985, when the family dog awakened and alerted McCartney that their home was on fire.Despite life threatening injuries, some of them permanent, McCartney never forgot the way her beloved Cocker Spaniel protected her. Now as an attorney, mediator and motivational speaker, McCartney's dedication to pets is an integral part of her work.McCartney is also the founder of 4PawLaw, which offers online pet based legal documents and dispute resolution services in an effort to make them more affordable and accessible for all pet parents.McCartney and her husband have three dogs two of whom were rescued. They serve as the inspiration behind the site's commitment to donate a pet protection document to a rescue pet for every one that is purchased . McCartney believes that part of her purpose is to protect the lives and futures h of all pets as a tribute to the one that protected hers.. For additional information or an interview, please contact Patti by phone at (469)323-3476, or by email at info@4pawlaw.com vvvvv