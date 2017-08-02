News By Tag
How A Tagic Fire Fueled One Lawyer's Passion For Protecting Pets
Despite life threatening injuries, some of them permanent, McCartney never forgot the way her beloved Cocker Spaniel protected her. Now as an attorney, mediator and motivational speaker, McCartney's dedication to pets is an integral part of her work.
McCartney is also the founder of 4PawLaw, which offers online pet based legal documents and dispute resolution services in an effort to make them more affordable and accessible for all pet parents.
McCartney and her husband have three dogs two of whom were rescued. They serve as the inspiration behind the site's commitment to donate a pet protection document to a rescue pet for every one that is purchased . McCartney believes that part of her purpose is to protect the lives and futures h of all pets as a tribute to the one that protected hers.
