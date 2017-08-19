Storms Bring Sober Reminder that Pets Need Protection Too

Media Contact

-- - As our neighbors along the Gulf Coast brace for Hurricane Harvey, we are once again reminded of the devastating potential storms can pose to people and pets alike.During times of disaster, it's often forgotten that the displacement of families has a profound impact on pets. For those forced to take refuge in shelters or other temporary housing, such places may be unequipped or unable to accept pets, resulting in further separation and potentially dire circumstances for our pets.It has been estimated that 500,000 pets per year may end up in shelters or euthanized due to a pet parent's death or inability to care for them. However, pet parents don't have to wait until tragedy strikes to prepare for themselves or their pets.According to Patricia Wilhite McCartney, an estate planning attorney, whose practice focuses on pets, these events further emphasize the importance of both a disaster plan and an estate plan for every pet parent in order to fully protect our furry family members."Advanced planning is the best method of protecting pets in case of an unforeseen event or circumstance that interrupt our ability to care for our pets."Although it's impossible to fully plan for any situation, there are a few simple steps that can be taken and incorporated into any estate plan:PET TRUSTSA pet trust is a formal agreement that is created for the care of pets if pet parents are no longer able to. According to McCartney, the advantage of a Pet trust is that it allows the pet parent to designate a caregiver as well as provide detailed instructions regarding the care of the pet. It also allows a pet parent to appoint a trustee to manage a specified amount of money that has been set aside and designated for the pet in order to maintain the lifestyle and care the pet is accustomed to, without placing any financial burden on the caregiver. A pet trust also ensures a seamless transfer of care, from the pet parent to the designated caregiver, without the necessity of court intervention, whereas a will requires probate by a Court in order to authorize the same result.PET POWER OF ATTORNEYAlthough a pet trust is a detailed expression of a pet parent's wishes and plans for the provision and care of the pet, McCartney explains that a pet power of attorney is a simpler and less expensive method of providing for the care of pets in case of an emergency or incapacity. Similar to a pet trust, a Pet POA acts as an advance directive which authorizes a designated caregiver to assume the custody of the pet and to obtain whatever care the pet may require. It also allows the designated caregiver to automatically take possession of the pet should the need ever arise.With a little thoughtful planning, it is possible to protect and provide for our pets, even in the most extreme of circumstances.Patricia Wilhite McCartney is an attorney/mediator based in Dallas, Texas and is founder of 4PawLaw.Com, which offers nationwide automated legal documents for pets. Fir more iformation, pease visit http:/www.4pawlaw.com,