New Website Offers Pet-Centric Approach to Online Legal Services
Patricia Wilhite McCartney, a Dallas area Lawyer/Mediator is the creator of the site. "The reality is that 500.000 pets are euthanized each year because of pet parents' failure to plan for their care, in case of the unexpected."
4pawLaw.Com resolves this issue by offering attorney drafted documents which comply with all applicable state Laws. The site also features equine legal documents.
In keeping with its commitment to protect the welfare of companion animals, 4PawLaw also offers a Purchase & Protect Program, which matches every Pet or Equine Trust, Power of Attorney or Will purchased, by donating one to a rescue pet. According to McCartney "pet protection is a core mission of 4PawLaw, so partnering with our client base to assist rescue animals seemed like a natural fit. Together, we can protect all pets and equine by ensuring they have a forever home, no matter what the future holds.
For pet related disputes, such as dog bites or pet custody matters, 4Paw ADR is the dispute resolution side, and provides nationwide online mediation services for a flat fee.
. For additional information or an interview, please contact Patricia by phone at (214)643-6005, or by email at info@4pawlaw.com.
4PawLaw
info@4pawlaw.com
