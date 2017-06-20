News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
4pawlaw Announces Purchase & Protect Giving Forward Program
Founded in 2017, as a digital source for self-help pet legal forms, 4PawLaw is an online portal that offers affordable and accessible Pet Trusts, Wills with Pet Care Provision and Power of Attorney forms,. All documents offered are attorney drafted to comply with specific state laws. Visitors simply pay the document fee (ranging from $49-$99), answer the questionnaire and download the completed document, within minutes,
As part of its commitment to protect the welfare of companion animals, 4PawLaw announces it's Purchase & Protect Program, which matches every Pet Trust, Power of Attorney or Will purchased, by donating one to a rescue pet.
. According to 4PawLaw Founder, Patricia Wilhite McCartney "pet protection is a core mission of 4PawLaw, so partnering with our client base to assist rescue animals seemed like a natural fit. Together, we can work toward protecting all pets and ensure they have a forever home, no matter what the future holds."
4PawLaw also offers affordable virtual pet mediation services.
. For additional information or an interview, please contact Patricia by phone at (214)643-6005, or by email at info@4pawlaw.com (mailto:unfo@
Media Contact
info@4pawlaw.com
469-323-3476
info@4pawlaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 20, 2017